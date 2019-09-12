Obituaries September 12, 2019

BERNICE ‘BONNIE’ GRANDERSON ATKINS

Mrs. Bernice “Bonnie” Granderson Atkins, 77, of Memphis, departed this life on August 30, 2019 at Millington Health Care Center following a period of illness. The family received friends Sept. 6 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. A funeral service celebrating her life was held Sept. 7 at Fullview Baptist Church in Bartlett. Interment followed at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or United Way of the Mid-South. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

MARVIN GAY

Marvin Gay, 82, of Drummonds, a retired auto parts salesman for the Auto Industry, passed away on September 2, 2019. The family received friends Sept. 4 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. A service was held on Sept. 5 at the Munford Chapel with interment following in Helen Crigger Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Campground United Methodist Church, the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of the Donor’s Choice.

KEVIN LEE MICHAEL LITTEN

Kevin Lee Michael Litten, 62, of Atoka, was born June 10, 1957 in Toledo OH to James and Patricia Litten and entered into rest September 2, 2019. Kevin (Kip) was a graduate of Bowsher High School, an outstanding athlete, larger than life, and known for his humor and love of family. He was a USMC veteran, a small business owner, avid golfer and hockey fan. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sheila Litten; a daughter, Michelle Sisco (Jason); a son, Nicholas Litten (Kari); a sister, Jonette Schmidt (Rob), seven grandchildren and ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Patricia Litten and a brother, James (Bud) Litten. The family received guests from Sept. 7. Services followed all at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

MARY LOUISE POINDEXTER

Mary Louise Poindexter, 87, of Millington passed away September 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held Sept. 7 at Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church in Millington with interment in Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens in Millington. Millington Funeral Home, Inc., had charge.

LINDA LEE WHITE

Linda Lee White, 74, of Millington, passed away September 2, 2019. An Eastern Star service was held at the Millington Chapel on Sept. 5. The family asks memorials be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.