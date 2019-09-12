Public Safety: September 12, 2019

Arrests

Aug. 29- 33-year-old Millington female charged with child abuse and child neglect or endangerment; 28-year-old Brighton female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 30-year-old Drummonds male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles and violation of registration;

Aug. 30- 44-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 26-year-old Memphis male charged with assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;

Aug. 31- 41-year-old Munford male charged with sexual battery; 32-year-old Munford male charged with accidents involving damage to vehicle;

Sept. 1- 28-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault, driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and violation of registration; 31-year-old Memphis female charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 43-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 49-year-old Millington male charged with burglary;

Sept. 2- 44-year-old Bartlett female charged with public intoxication and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities; 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Sept. 3- 58-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 29-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – criminal case and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Sept. 4- 41-year-old Mason male charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 40-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing;

City Court Reports

August 27, 2019

Fines

Troy A. Bacon of 530 Dove Drive in Brownsville was charged with speeding, guilty plea, $50 fine plus cost, paid in full;

Blake E. Black of 593 Joe Joyner Road in Munford was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Justin B. Duvall of 190 Gin House Lake Road in Munford was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea, $250 fine plus cost;

Joshua D. Jones of 216 Graves Avenue in Henning was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine – no cost; reckless driving, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost;

Gregory Means of 5105 Pitts Street in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; following too close, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Mario M. Means of 2293 Pratt Street of Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Justin S. Smith of 3172 Leo Holland Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Shamira Watson of 3730 Deer Xing in Memphis was charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Jarquavian D. Winfrey of 5110 Thompson Street in Millington was charged with failure to maintain control/safe lookout, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Julian T. Bradley of 6441 Persimmon View Drive in Bartlett was charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Clint A. Carter of 2329 Slocum Road in Memphis was charged with PREVS-petition to revoke probation, guilty plea, 90 days;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Sabrina L. Flores of 348 W. Fay Avenue in Memphis was charged with vandalism under $1,000, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer to drug court;

Jon E. Gingrich of 4272 Shelby Road in Millington was charged with escape;

Shun T. Moses of 923 Highway 14 South in Mason was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea amended to city ordinance of disorderly conduct;

Laura H. Perdue of 92 Lookout Point Cove in Arlington was charged with ALT/ALS/FORG auto title/plate, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving unregistered vehicle on highway and driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled; transfer to drug court;

Michael A. Pruett of 106 Thomas Street in Atoka was charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Thomas A. Thompson of 7720 Tecumseh in Millington was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture methamphentamine; guilty plea;

September 3, 2019

Fines

James D. Paris III of 209 Watkins Road in Drummonds was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Adam C. Baker was charged with aggravated assault, amended to assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 6 months in jail, 6 days credit;

Kendall D. Billington of 3927 Pecan Trace Cove in Memphis was charged with assault, guilty plea no fine/no cost 6 months in jail 5 days credit;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Jennifer M. Martin of 3780 Orchi Road in Memphis was charged with evading arrest;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call/Service

Aug. 26- 7629 Kiowa Street; 8022 Soderlund Drive;

Aug. 27- 4212 Lucy Road; 8114 Hill Street; 5130 Copper Creek Blvd.; 5113 Thompson; 7725 Highway 51 North; 8510 Wilkinsville Road/101; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4836 Navy Road;

Aug. 29- 4964 Cuba –Millington Road; 8022 Soderlund Drive;

Aug. 30- 4830 West Union Road; 7279 Renda Street; 8050 West Union Road;

Aug. 31- 3828 Lucy Road; 3983 Lelah Lane; 7821 Newport Street; 7844 Quito Road;

Outside Rubbish

Aug. 31- 7953 Mary Lynn Cove;

Carbon Monoxide

Aug. 31- 4808 Bill Knight Avenue;

Building Fire

Aug. 27- 7825e West Navy Circle;

Aug. 30- 590 Faulk Road;

Dispatched & Canceled

Aug. 26- 4653 Doris Circle;

Aug. 27-n 6317 Martin West;

Aug. 28- 5500 Victory Lane; 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Aug. 29- 8800 Highway 51 North;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Aug. 29- Veterans Parkway South of Navy Road;

Public Service

Aug. 26- 7229 Juana Drive;

Medical Assistance

Aug. 25- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Aug. 28- 7842 Highway 51 North;

Assist Police

Aug. 26- Highway 51 North & Highway 385;