Funeral services to be held this weekend for pair of Millington icons

Obituary for Leroy Alexander Boatwright

Leroy Alexander Boatwright, 93, of Millington, passed away at his home on September 12, 2019. Dr. Boatwright was born in 1925 in Holly Springs, Miss. He served as a medic in the Navy during the World War II and after the war he attended the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy and graduated in 1969. He married Peggy A. Rodgers in 1954 and together they founded Boatwright Drug Co in 1957 in Millington and were faithful members of First Baptist Church. Because of his unlimited kindness, compassion, and unselfish service to others, Dr. Boatwright will be remembered as one of the most beloved citizens of Millington and the surrounding communities. He was honored by the City of Millington in 2017 when “C” Street was officially renamed “Leroy Boatwright Street”.

Dr. Boatwright was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Peggy. He is survived by two daughters, Laura (Brent) Smith and Emily (Bradley) Provence; one son, Steven (Kim) Boatwright; eight grandchildren, Bart and Aynslee Smith, Austin, Kara and Lauren Provence, Skipper, Zachary and Annalea Boatwright and three great-grandchildren, and sister, Allie Boatwright Greene of The Woodlands, Texas.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, September 15 at First Baptist Church Millington and the service will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 16 at First Baptist Church Millington. Interment in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.

Obituary for Charles Edward “Bub” Cole, Sr.

Charles Edward “Bub” Cole, Sr., 90, of Drummonds, was born on October 24, 1928 and passed away on September 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and friends. Bub was raised in Tipton County where he grew up with 10 siblings and worked in his father’s sawmill in Drummonds. Before graduating Munford High School in 1947, he worked as a pilot on the Mississippi River. Mr. Bub then joined the United States Army in 1950 to serve his country as a skilled soldier in the Korean War, where he was ﬁeld promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant.

After his return home to work in the sawmill, Mr. Bub married Mary Cousar of Gilt Edge, together and with his brothers, they “did all the work,” as he would say, to build Cole Lumber Company, Inc. in 1963, as well as Cole’s Do-it Best Centers and other aﬃliated corporations serving the West Tennessee area for more than 50 years.

Not only was he a successful entrepreneur, but he was also a dedicated philanthropist— supporting local schools, endowing college scholarships, investing in new businesses, and always lending a hand to those in need, for Bub Cole devoted himself to improving the quality of life for those around him. He served his community and the state of Tennessee as a member and a Board of Director for numerous enterprises, and in 1991 was selected to serve as a member of the Tennessee Housing and Development Agency Board. In 2009, Bub Cole was honored and recognized by the State of Tennessee House of Representatives for a lifetime of meritorious service.

Bub is survived by his beloved wife Mary; his three sons, Charles (Cindy), William “Bill” (Martina), and Chris (Karen); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren—all whom he loved.

A memorial service will be held at Mr. Bub’s church home of Poplar Grove United Methodist Church Family Life Center on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Visitation is from 1-3p.m., with the service and internment to follow. In lieu of ﬂowers, memorials can be made to Poplar Grove United Methodist Church.

The family expresses their appreciation to the staﬀ at Amedisys Hospice for their care, support, and commitment and to Bobby and Dinah Sanders. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, Munfordfuneralhome.com