Lucy’s Love: School shines spotlight on area rescue workers in honor of National Day of Service

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Lucy Elementary Principal Ashley Edwards invited the Millington Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Fire Department and Millington Fire Department out on Sept. 11 for a special presentation. In front of all the students, teachers, faculty and administration, Edwards presented all four groups with a goody box for Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. All the students in attendance were not born when America was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

That day in New York City and Washington D.C., first responders saved many lives. Sadly other members of those respective fire and police departments died trying to rescue others.

On the 18th anniversary of that American tragedy, Lucy Elementary wanted to show appreciation to local first responders. The children began the school year by donating snacks and food items in blue packaging for the police departments. And snacks wrapped in red went to the fire departments.

As Edwards called each unit of representatives up the stage to receive a certificate of appreciation, a Lucy wristband and the goody box, the children gave a loud applause.

Cards and artwork of appreciation was also given to the firefighters and police officers present.