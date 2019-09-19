Millington Soccer hitting stride

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Since the Harding Academy defeat Sept. 3, the Millington Lady Trojans have really taken the lessons of coaches Craig Malloy and Rosemary Boswell to the next level.

The following day, the Lady Trojans jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the District 15-2A foes the Covington Lady Chargers at Hornet Field. Covington rallied for three unanswered goals. Millington deadlocked the game at 3-3 in regulation.

The contest went to overtime before officials called the game because of darkness. Millington had another showdown looming in Memphis. The Lady Trojans traveled to Crump Stadium and gave the host Memphis Central Lady Warriors a shocker.

“Things have been going good,” Boswell said. “We beat Memphis Central 5-1 the other night. They were undefeated according to MaxPreps when we went in there. Then we beat Bolton 9-0.”

After the dominance of Central in Memphis, Millington returned home to Hornet Field to take care of business against the Bolton Lady Wildcats.

On Sept. 10, Millington received goals from Alexis Thompson and Harmonie Jackson in beating Central. Alexis Jordan achieved a hat trick in the victory over the Lady Warriors.

Fast forward two days, Jordan connected with two more goals against Bolton. But her fellow junior Angelica Alaniz was on the hunt for a hat trick of her own. Alaniz not only scored three goals against the Lady Wildcats, the junior forward tallied 5 scores against Bolton.

Thompson and Julizeth Cuevas contributed the other goals in the win over Bolton.

Boswell said the Lady Trojans have elevated their play since the calendar turned to September in a process to improve before districts in October.

“We’re playing much better this mid-season,” she concluded. “Everything is starting to gel. Defensive line is getting better. I played a lot of different players tonight to mix things up.”