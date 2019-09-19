Obituaries September 19, 2019

CORY STEVEN BASS

Cory Steven Bass, 31, of Eads, passed away September 7, 2019. The family received friends Sept. 14 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel until the service. Interment followed in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

PRINCETON DEENER

Princeton Deener, infant, passed away September 6, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Gabrielle Tate; father, Christopher Deener; brother, Christen Deener; grandmothers, Ebony Osborne Gipson and Shella Nevilles; grandfathers, Terrence Brown and Christopher Deener. Funeral service was held Sept. 14 at Millington Funeral Home, Inc. with interment at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens in Millington.

WARREN LEE JEFFERSON

Pastor Warren Lee Jefferson, 66, of Millington, passed away September 5, 2019 at his residence. Jefferson’s visitation was held Sept. 13 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., in Millington. There was a Celebration of Life service Sept. 14 at Royal Priesthood Ministries. Interment followed at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc.; had charge.

CLAUDIA MAE LURRY

Claudia Mae Lurry, 94, of Memphis, departed this life September 7, 2019 at her residence. Visitation was held Sept. 14 with funeral at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., in Millington. Interment followed at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charged.

RICHARD VAN ‘RICK’ MELTON

Richard Van “Rick” Melton, 52, of Millington, passed away unexpectedly September 7, 2019 in Pope, Miss. The family received friends Sept. 13 with a service Sept. 14 all at the Millington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (dsamemphis.org) Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

ELET S. SMITH JR.

Elet S. Smith Jr., 93, of Atoka, went to be with the Lord September 6. He was a minister of 62 years. The family received friends until the service at Munford Funeral Home- Munford Chapel. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, had charge.

HARRY ‘ALLEN’ STIMPTON

Harry “Allen” Stimpson, 69, of Atoka, passed away September 9, 2019. Serving was pending. Munford Funeral Home had charge.