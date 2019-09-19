Public Safety September 19, 2019

Arrests

Sept. 5- 37-year-old man charged with temporary taking of vehicles – joyriding; 38-year-old Dandridge female charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation;

Sept. 6- 28-year-old Millington male charged with lights required on motor vehicles, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 43-year-old Covington male charged with speed limit violation, riving an unregistered vehicle, compliance with financial responsibility law required and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;

Sept. 7- 28-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 48-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 49-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 46-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Sept. 8- 28-year-old Brighton male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 44-year-old Covington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;

Sept. 9- 23-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 25-year-old female charged with criminal simulation, theft of property over $1,000 and forgery;

Sept. 10- 29-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication; 60-year-old Millington female charged with contempt of court; 24-year-old Memphis male charged with failure of appear – non-payment of fines; 31-year-old Mason male charged with evading arrest, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and misuse of evidences of registration;

Sept. 11- 27-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property over $1,000; 32-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – booking/processing;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call/Service

Sept. 1- 4620 Doris Cricle; 7839 Highway 51 North; 7054 Juana Drive;

Sept. 2- 6956 Cold Springs Lane; 8181 Highway 51 North/412; 7827 Church Street/2; 6606 Chase Road;

Sept. 3- 5017 Bubbling Creek Lane/303; 4836 Navy Road;

Sept. 4- 8059 Highway 51 North; 4944 Navy Road/2;

Sept. 5- 8193 Highway 51 North; 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 8445 Highway 51 North; 4983 Clear Creek drive;

Sept. 6- 4262 Autumn Sun Road; 4945 Navy Road/11; 6974 Saddlebrook Drive; 4811 Navy Road;

Sept. 7- 7677 Tecumseh Street;

Fire in Structure

Sept. 6- 7855 Church Street/8;

Gasoline or Other

Sept. 7- 4990 Navy Road;

Assistance

Sept. 5- 4735 Bateman Road;

Cooking Fire

Sept. 4- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Smoke Detector Activated

Sept. 4- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;

Building Fire

Sept. 2- 7709 Kiowa Street;

Dispatched & Canceled

Sept. 2- Fite & Raleigh-Millington Road;

Sept. 4- 5928 Highway 51 North; Brunswick Road & Millington-Arlington;

Sept. 5- 4862 Bill Knight Avenue; 7100 Douglas Oaks Drive;

Sept. 7- 4870 Bilrae South; 9524 Highway 51; 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Sept. 1- Highway 51 North & Veterans Parkway;

Sept. 3- Pleasant Ridge Road;

Sept. 4- Pleasant Ridge Road;

Disregarded on Side

Sept. 5- 7630 Kiowa Street;

Sept. 7- 5078 Brinkley Drive;

Medical Assistance

Sept. 2- Highway 51 North;

Sept. 3- 3840 Shelby Road;

Sept. 6- 5017 Bubbling Creek Lane;

DUI Blood Draw

Sept. 1- 4836 Navy Road;

Electrical Wiring

Sept. 1- 4517 Boxer Drive;

Water or Steam

Sept. 1- 3415 Chambers Road;

False Alarm

Sept. 3- 5080 Copper Creek Blvd.;

Unintentional

Sept. 5- 4522 Kings Station Road;