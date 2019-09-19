By Jule’ Dunham

Greetings from the World of Real Estate with Julè. We enjoyed “International Goat Days” and this weekend we have “Celebrate Munford.”

I will have a booth set up at the Munford event as well. I am looking forward to seeing some of the same faces that I saw at Goat Days.

This week’s topic is Selling – Getting it together!

So, have you gotten rid of the clutter? You know, things that you will never use again. Like those pants you haven’t worn in the last 5 years. How about if you haven’t used or worn it in the past year – donate or toss it. Remember, you do not want to donate something that is tattered, discolored or damaged.

Getting together your paperwork is going to help you sell your home. How can this be? Now that you have “decluttered” your home and found all your warranties for the appliances, HVAC systems, maintenance schedules, who did the maintenance, utility bills, user manuals for the stove, refrigerator, furnace, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and any other information regarding your home that a buyer may be interested in reviewing.

The utility bills are of special interest for a homebuyer. This can prepare them for what is upcoming in their expense of operating the home.

Buyers for your home will be interested in this information just as you will when you purchase your next home. These documents show that you gave home sweet home the tender loving care it deserves.

Let’s talk about those mailboxes that look like they went through WWII. Replace that poor tired thing with a new one. If you are on a tight budget, a coat of paint will do it some good if you are a neat painter. If not, bake a chocolate cake and bribe a neighbor to help with this little project.

Light fixtures are something else to consider for brightening up your home. Replacing those outdated fixtures with some inexpensive ones is sure to be more appealing. Be sure to consult someone who knows how to do this such as a licensed electrician.

A fresh coat of neutral color paint will also brighten up your home. Yes, a neutral color. If the color is neutral it can help them look past your belongings and picture what their belongings will look like in their new home. Remember, different people have different taste in colors. While I am sure that your taste is quite nice, the colors may clash with their furniture, etc.

Now, here is a touchy subject. Brace yourself. It is time to discuss “pets”. I do understand that your pet is a part of the family. I really do. When it comes to selling your home, you need to make it appear that you never had a pet if possible. I went into a home recently and had to leave before the visit was meant to be over, because the dog smell and dander was so bad it threw me into an asthma attack. No kidding! Thank goodness for rescue inhalers.

A buyer is not going to buy a home with pet smells, stains, destruction and pet hair.

Let’s take a look outside. Stand in front of your home on the sidewalk and look at the outside of your home. Is it inviting? How is the landscaping? Does your lawn look maintained or like your mower broke at the beginning of the season? Is anyone going to trip over broken cement or stones?

A home with a nicely kept up lawn and flower beds is inviting to a homebuyer. A couple of flowerpots with colorful flowers is welcoming at an entryway. Also, if you have any bushes have them nicely trimmed.

This is a good time to put out some fall decorations. Something simple and tasteful to welcome your guests.

I hope this has helped you get off the sofa and get started. By the way, even if you are not in the market of selling your home, these tips will simply make you feel better about living in a clutter free, freshly painted, and pretty outdoors homey atmosphere.

Please stay tuned for more selling tips next week.

Should you have a topic you would like addressed, please feel free to contact me.

Here is your local realtor, Julè Dunham, signing off until next week.

Crye-Leike Realtors

Julè Dunham, Affiliate Broker, SRES. Contact her by phone at 901-828-8471 (cell) or 901-840-1181 (office) or by email to: jule@juledunham.com for an appointment to speak with you, your group or club.

“Let’s Make This Happen Together”