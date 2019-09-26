MCHS Athletes of the Week September 2-6

Millington Central High School is kicking off a weekly recognition for Trojan Athlete of the Week. Student/Athletes who are currently participating in active sports are eligible for the award. Millington golfer Colby Goode was recognized as Athlete of the Month for August. The first winners of the weekly award were presented by Living Water Christian Bookstore, Dagen’s Jewelry, Dagen’s Trophies & Awards owner Larry Dagen. Week of September 2-6 winners were Ally Marona (volleyball), Koreena Buford (soccer) and Tommy Clifton (football).