Munford quarterback Jaxon O’Neal looks for running room during Friday night’s game in Brighton. The Munford Cougars were victorious over the Brighton Cardinals 17-14. Below Cardinal freshman Brandon Sharp busted loose for a long touchdown run against Munford in the first quarter. The Cougars improved to 3-2 midway through the season. Brighton is 1-4 halfway through the 2019 season. The area’s private school Tipton-Rosemark Academy is currently 3-2 on the season.