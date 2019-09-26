Obituaries September 26, 2019

EDGAR MAURICE HUTCHISON

Edgar Maurice Hutchison, 90, of Millington, passed away at Magnolia Creek Nursing Home on September 16, 2019. The family received friends September 19 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. A graveside service and interment followed at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.

WILLIAM ADDISON MARSH

William Addison Marsh, USMC MGySgt – ret. and Shelby County school teacher of Millington, 89, passed away September 16, 2019. He was a member of the American Legion and a University of Memphis graduate; a diehard, life-long Cubs fan; an avid bowler, talented whistler, gifted mechanic who loved fishing and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Pauline Marsh; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth (Steve) Fulop; and a great-grandchild, Angelene Simmons. Mr. Marsh was kindhearted and loving to his wife, Ree Marsh; daughters, Stacy (Jeffrey) Agoes of Millington, and Lisa (Richard) Simmons of Mason; brother, Robert (Alice) Marsh of Clinton, Mich.; two grandchildren, Richard Simmons and Emily Simmons; three great-grandchildren; and “Skoshi” his canine sidekick that he worshipped. The family received friends Sept. 19 with a service Sept. 20 all at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

GALVESTER MATTHEWS

Mr. Galvester Matthews, 80, passed away September 13, 2019 at Millington Health Care Center. Funeral service was held Sept. 18 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., in Millington. Interment followed at St. Paul Church Cemetery in Drummonds. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

MYRTLE JEAN McCOMMON

Myrtle Jean McCommon, 87, of Millington, went to be with the Lord, September 14, 2019. Mrs. The family received friends for a time of visitation Sept. 18. A funeral service was held Sept. 19. All services and interment was held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

DAKOTA ALLEN LATHAM

Dakota Allen Latham of Phoenix, Ariz., formally of Millington, passed away September 5, 2019.Funeral service was held Sept. 14 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington with interment held at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens. Millington Funeral Home Inc., had charge.

JoANN PASCHALL

JoAnn Paschall, 83, passed on September 14, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Atoka and a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. The family received friends Sept. 19 until the service at the Munford Chapel. Interment followed in Memorial Gardens. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

SANQUTIA LANETTE SALES

Sanqutia Lanette Sales, 39, passed away September 11, 2019. Funeral service was held Sept. 21 at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church in Covington with interment held at King’s Hill Chapel Cemetery in Covington. Millington Funeral Home Inc., had charge.

JANIE HICKS THOMAS

Mrs. Janie Hicks Thomas, 71, of Brighton, passed away September 16, 2019. Visitation was held Sept. 20 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., in Millington. Funeral service was held Sept. 21 at Oakspring M.B. Church, in Arlington. Interment took place Sept. 24 at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.