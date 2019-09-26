Public Safety September 26, 2019

Arrests
Sept. 12- 39-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – booking/processing; 49-year-old Millington male charged with public indecency x 3;
Sept. 13- 31-year-old Brighton female charged with vandalism $500 or less and failure to appear – booking/processing;
Sept. 14- 27-year-old Millington male charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 41-year-old Millington male charged with contempt of court;
Sept. 15- 35-year-old Covington male charged with speed limit violation, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicant; 20-year-old Dyersburg male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, reckless driving and underage driving while impaired; 23-year-old Drummonds female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
Sept. 16- N/A
Sept. 17- 19-year-old Cordova male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 55-year-old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 30-year-old Millington male charged with possession without prescription unlawful, simple possession or casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, criminal trespass and failure to appear – criminal case;
Sept. 18- 43-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call/Service
Sept. 9- 3663 Shelby Road; 4667 Shelby Road; 7920 Highway 51 North; 4944 Navy Road;
Sept. 10- 4082 Isom Cove; 7775 West Navy Circle;
Sept. 11- 4087 Lucy Road; 7920 Highway 51 North/142;
Sept. 12- 7920 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 13-7855 Church Street/4/ 8188 Highway 51 North; 7828 Highway 51 North/11;
Sept. 14- 8123 Highway 51 North; 7844 Quito Road; 4892 Saratoga Avenue; 4836 Navy Road;
Outside Rubbish
Sept. 9- 3637 Charles Bartlett Road;
Sept. 12- Jones Boyd & Singleton Parkway;
Smoke Detector Activated
Sept. 11- 4463 Ellen Street;
Dispatched & Canceled
Sept. 10- 6031 Cloverland Cove;
Sept. 11- 7772 Highway 51 North/142;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Sept. 8- Highway 51 North & Micro Drive;
Sept. 10- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 13- In a ditch on Pleasant Ridge west;
Off-road Vehicle
Sept. 13- 3374 Shelby Road;
Medical Assistance
Sept. 8- 7839 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 9- 9710 Dodson Street;
Sept. 12- 7920 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 13- 5081 Easley Streetl
Good Intent Call
Sept. 12- 4837 Navy Road;
Public Service
Sept. 12- 8039 Highway 51 North;
False Alarm
Sept. 9- 4360 West Union Road;
Detector Activated
Sept. 9- 5010 West Union Road;