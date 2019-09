The last two champions of District 15-2A took to the court of the William Osteen Gymnasium Sept. 16 for another showdown.

The previous clash of champions took place Aug. 29 in Covington with the Lady Chargers winning in three thrilling sets over the Millington Lady Trojans. The rematch was on the Lady Trojans’ turf. Once again the young Millington players pushed the defining champion Lady Chargers in each set. But Covington had enough to outlast the Lady Trojans 25-20, 25-20 and 25-16.