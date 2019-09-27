BREAKING NEWS: Sky Clark named 2019 MCHS Homecoming Queen

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Friday night the 2019 Millington Central High School Homecoming Court was presented to conclude the 2019-20 Homecoming Week.

The named read by Millington Trojan Football announcer Mark Healy across the public address system of Mooney Bosewell Field was senior Sky Clark.

“It’s really unexplainable,” she said. “When I first heard my name called, I didn’t believe it. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

No stranger to the spotlight at Millington, Clark earned recognition as a basketball and volleyball player for the Lady Trojans. She followed in the footsteps of her older sisters Traci and Erin by taking on the challenge of athletics in the black and gold.

The Clarks made their parents Angela and Wilbert a common sight at games. While Angela was a quiet presence at the games, Wilbert would be more animated in cheering on his girls in the front row.

Wilbert’s presence was missed Friday night handing the escorting duties for Sky over to his son Travis.

“My dad couldn’t make it tonight because he had to work,” Sky said. “So I didn’t see any other person as close to me as Travis. This was a big family moment I wanted to share.”

The family had enjoyed the moment of a MCHS Homecoming tiara coming to their residence in 2012. Oldest child Erin won the honor.

“It was very inspiring for me to see her come out and win,” Sky said. “It made me want to do it. That’s why I came out and got on the court.”

Now Sky’s name joins Erin and past queens. The youngest Clark daughter said her moment during halftime of the FACS vs. Millington Football game is still hard to process.

“It’s very surreal,” she concluded. “I have no words for it. I’m so excited. I’m still shaking.”

The entire 2019 Court was recognized during halftime of the FACS vs. Millington football game at Mooney Bosewell Field. The seniors to reach the court were Deana Becerra, Maia Vath, Jaida Mi’Yana Lanae Barney and Clark. Barney was escorted by her father Muhammed Barney. Vath was was presented by her father Shane. Clark took the field with her brother Travis and Humberto Becerra had the honors of walking with his daughter Deana.

The juniors on the Court were Naomi Bosworth, Averianna “Averi” Smith and Mya Perry. Perry was escorted by Dedricz and Bosworth took the field with Michael Adair. Smith gave the escorting privileges to her father Lee.

The sophomore duo on the Court for 2019 was Isabelle Murphy and Gabriela Rivera. Rivera was escorted by her father Manuel and Murphy were escorted by Lady Trojan Soccer Coach Rosemary Boswell.

Concluding the 2019 Homecoming Court were freshmen Amaria Pearson and Elizabeth Bolin. Bolin was escorted by her father Caleb Woods and Greg Manning had the honors of presenting his daughter Amaria.