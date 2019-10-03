Public Safety October 3, 2019

Arrests

Sept. 19- 23-year-old Arlington female charged with harassment; 40-year-old Munford female charged with domestic assault and aggravated burglary; 28-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

Sept. 20- 22-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass; 21-year-old Drummonds female charged with reckless driving, speed limit violation, evading arrest, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and accidents involving death or personal injury; 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Sept. 21- 26-year-old Drummonds male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;

Sept. 22- 31-year-old Memphis female charged with domestic assault;

Sept. 23- N/A

Sept. 24- 45-year-old Covington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Sept. 25- 55-year-old Florida male charged with burglary and public intoxication;

City Court Reports

September 10, 2019

Fines

Jessica L. Adams of 4470 Queen Sinclair in Millington was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea, $50 fine plus cost and driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Romeka Cleveland of 5843 Eaton Cove in Olive Branch, Miss., was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost amended to no driver’s license;

Bobby G. Crisel of 8245 Rankin Branch Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost amended to no driver’s license;

Andre Harwell of 5062 Carterville Place in Memphis was charged failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Asia J. Hayes of 4795 Southern Hill Drive No. 102 in Memphis was charge with vandalism over $1,000, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, amended to vandalism under $1,000;

KeAndre C. Jones of 3150 Madewell No. 13 in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine/no cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; child restraint, guilty plea $50 fine/no cost;

Terrean D. Jones of 792 Peeler Road in Covington was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Adam LaComb of 6514 Woodglen Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Keith A. Marcy of 243 Pintail Circle in Drummonds was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Milanda L. Scales of 839 Jersey Way in Dandrige was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine/no cost; driving unregistered vehicle on highway, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Marsha A. Smith of 5786 Woodlawn Street in Bartlett was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Demarcus L. Strickland of 6979 Cades Brook in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost;

Stephon J. Wiggins of 2884 Campground Road in Munford was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine/no cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Angela L. Young of 4760 Hallbrook Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, amended to no driver’s license;

Sentences

Michael L. Jefferson of 6328 Cheekwood Avenue in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea, $750 fine plus cost, granted diversion probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Jasmine A. Puryear of 4809 Terrell Lane in Millington was charged with fraud use credit/debit card under $500 x 4, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Jeffrey L. Scott of 4262 Autumn Sun Road in Millington was charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, granted probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Kellye M. Biggers of 7920 Highway North No. 132 in Millington was charged with child abuse and neglect;

Brandon L. Dickey of 4035 Tutwiler Avenue in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Omar D. Dowell of 4650 Egypt Central in Memphis was charge aggravated assault and aggravated assault (domestic violence).

Hope L. Funk of 40 Vickie Street of Drummonds was charge theft of property under $1,000;

Ebony A. Jones of 2262 Big Creek View Circle North in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Roderick C. King of 4604 Chadwell Cove in Millington was charge possession of a controlled substance;

James D. Lockett of 7389 Highway 51 North in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Leroy Robbins of 983 North Watkins Street in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Thomas Squyres of 31 New York Avenue in Munford was charged with leaving scene of accident/property damage;

September 17, 2019

Fines

Kierra K. Beasley of 8274 Okie Drive in Millington was charged with speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Jonetta Jackson of 3849 Silver Chalice Drive in Memphis was charged with failure to appear/booking & processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Cedric T. Miller of 1333 Halcomb Lane in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, granted probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Megan L. Miller of 221 Kelly Cove in Brighton was charged with failure to appear/booking & processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; vandalism under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Derrius V. Tatum of 3715 Barberry Street in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, city charge; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost city charge;

Sentences

Starkeshia M. Swift of 2762 Henley Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000 and failure to appear, guilty plea, 90 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections concurrent;

John P. Weaver, at large, resisting official detention, guilty plea, time served;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

William Gainey of 7736 Captain Road in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear;

Salencia B. Ingram, at large, was charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Michael D. Jackson of 4666 Bill Knight Road in Millington was charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Samantha L. Johnson, at large, was charged with failure to return rented motor vehicle;

Frederick Rudd of 105 Jamie Lynn Cove in Covington was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call/Service

Sept. 15- 5032 Clear Creek Drive; 8808 Wells Road; 6974 Saddlebrook Drive; 8445 Highway 51 North;

Sept. 16- 4710 Navy Road; 8050 West Street; 7114 Juana Drive;

Sept. 17- 5053 O’Connor Drive; 6445 William Osteen; 4768 Montgomery Street;

Sept. 18- 5485 Shipp Road; 4836 Navy Road; 3820 Micro Drive; 4772 Navy Road; 7185 Renda Street; 4871 Bilrae North;

Sept. 19- 4844 Bill Knight Avenue/19;

Sept. 20- 4836 Navy Road/Suite 1; 4652 Doris Cricle; 7839 Highway 51 North; 4836 Navy Road/Suite 1; 4652 Doris Circle; 7839 Highway 51 North; 4834 Montgomery Street;

Sept. 21- 7995 Martha Street;

Outside Rubbish

Sept. 17- Highway 51 North & Wilkinsville Road;

Good Intent Call

Sept. 18- 7861 Church Street/4;

Dispatched & Canceled

Sept. 19- 6791 Navy Road;

Sept. 20- Miller Raod & Bethel; Miller Road & Bethel;

Sept. 21- 8366 Donnell Road;

Extrication

Sept. 20- 8039 Highway 51 North;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Sept. 17- Singleton Parkway & Highway 385; Raleigh-Millington Road & Highway 385;

Sept. 18- Highway 51 North & Bill Knight Avenue;

Building Fire

Sept. 16- 3739 Lucy Road; 192 Oglesby Road;

Sept. 18- 6470 Millington Road;

Sept. 21- 5927 Cottage Hill;

Medical Assistance

Sept. 18- 7269 Kiowa Street;

Sept. 21- Bubbling Creek Lane/103; 8239 Highway 51 North;

Lock-out

Sept. 17- 8540 Highway 51 North;

Construction

Sept. 17- Austin Peay Highway north of 385;

DUI Blood Draw

Sept. 15- 4836 Navy Road;

Sept. 17- 4836 Navy Road;

False Alarm

Sept. 17- 3660 Shelby Road; 8864 Highway 51 North;

Smoke or Odor

Sept. 20- 5080 Howard Place;