Don’t Wait Too Long

By David Peel

Hardly a week goes by that I do not hear from someone who has made one of two serious mistakes they can never fix:

1. They took a quick check from an insurance company, signing off on a release for their injuries right after a crash; or

2. They waited too long to contact a lawyer and the time has run on their claim.

Example: A lady was “tight and sore” after an accident, but thought she’d be okay. The opposing insurance company offered to pay up to $1,000 in any future medical bills for a year and gave her a check for $250.00 for her “pain and suffering.” Guess what occurs next?

Yep, a surgery. And her lost wages alone were way over $1,000, not to mention her medical costs. She got nothing additional.

Example: A gentleman had done over 10 months of physical therapy and worked hard to regain his pre-accident condition.

He had been talking to the auto insurance company on other side, who had been pretty nice. They assured him as soon as he completed treatment. He wanted to give them a chance to do right by him. He had never had reason to doubt them. He faxed them everything, but they said they did not get it. He sent it all again. He called and called. He finally reached them a bit after a year and found out the really bad news. They said it was just too late. In Tennessee, he only had one year to file suit. He doesn’t receive less—He got nothing.

Remember, some adjusters are ethical, great folks, but they are NOT on your side. Understand what rules apply.

Do not take advice from your adversary – that is a conflict of interest.

Your local lawyer only gets paid if you do.

That means you are on the same side. The earlier you get help, the less likely you’ll make a mistake.

Peel seeks justice for those injured in tractor trailer and car accidents, medical malpractice, and disability. He often addresses churches, clubs and groups without charge. Peel may be reached through PeelLawFirm.com wherein other articles may be accessed.