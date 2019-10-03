Image Does Everything: Imageology making a visual impression on Millington, ready for rest of county

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Things around Millington are getting brighter, flashier and more creative.

Make a quick stop inside of A&J Catfish Station, ride down Navy Road looking at the Manilo sign or pick up the Old Calvary Church program, and the work of Imageology is on display.

Located at 5018 Navy Road, Imageology Graphics, Prints and More has established its imprint on Flag City and the surrounding areas. Owners Margaret and Holly Pilkington have created a family business to serve the community.

Holly’s expertise and background are in graphic designs. After establishing her career in firms throughout the Southeast, she collaborated with her husband, Joshua, to start Imageology.

“Our business has to do with creating and reproducing any type of print material,” Joshua said. “So things like business cards — that would be producing. If somebody had a new design they wanted to come up with, we would produce that design.”

Also on site working on graphics and designs is Ken Pilkington in “Pop’s Shop.”

Holly’s artistic eye creates logos and designs for various ventures. Joshua’s background features wide-format printing.

“I’ve got about 20 years,” he noted. “She has nearly 10 years of experience. We can do it all if you just ask us — buildings, cards, team posters, church programs, pamphlets, menus for restaurants, light box signs, car wraps, banners.”

The largest produced banner from Imageology was on display at USA Stadium during Millington’s Goat Days. That was one of the biggest projects for the business since officially opening in April.

The word is spreading about Imageology as far as Munford doing the 2019 Cougar Football program. Residents and customers compare the services of Imageology to FedEx Office.

“We’re a little bit more advanced,” Joshua said. “Your FedEx Kinkos, they’ll do your shipping. You bring something in, they generally don’t have the expertise of worker like we do.

“When you come in here, you’re looking for something not as simple,” he added. “We can do all the simple copy and everything else. We can do a lot more complex things.”

Imageology can even create magnetics to promote your business. It’s set up with a full shop in the back to do manufacturing. Imageology has the area and equipment to produce all types of custom-made items.

“We even made an actual cross for a church with it being back lit — four feet tall and about three feet wide,” Joshua said. “It was six inches thick. We do all the typical things like vehicle magnetics, do clothes, yard signs.”

Imageology has plans to expand equipment to provide even more services for graphic needs. Joshua said a dream he took to Florida years ago is finally in the proper place at the right time.

“I looked at doing something in Millington about 10 years ago,” he concluded. “I thought of a company name and all. It was all before these shopping centers with McAlister’s and the one right next to it. Lowe’s wasn’t even on the books yet. It was right before a lot of that came in. Now we are here to serve all those businesses.”

Imageology is at 5018 Navy Road, Millington. For more information, call 901-441-0244.