MCHS Athletes of the Week for September 9-13 & 16-20

Photos By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Millington Central High School has a weekly recognition for Trojan Athletes of the Week. Student/Athletes who are currently participating in active sports are eligible for the award resented by Living Water Christian Bookstore, Dagen’s Jewelry, Dagen’s Trophies & Awards owner Larry Dagen. The winners for the week of Sept. 9-13 were Trojan Football’s Eli Roberts and Lady Trojan Soccer’s Alexis Jordan. The winners for the week of Sept. 16-20 were Trojan Football’s Adrian Dowell and Lady Trojan Soccer’s Allix Gordon.