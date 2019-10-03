Obituaries October 3, 2019

EVELYN LEONA CANTRELL

Evelyn Leona Cantrell, 95, of Atoka, passed away at Methodist North Hospital on September 24, 2019. The family received friends until the service Sept. 28 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment followed at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

PHILIP ISAAC LANNING SR.

Philip Isaac Lanning, Sr. 70, passed away on September 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation services were held on Sept. 26 until funeral service with burial all at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington.

BILLY HARRELL MOORE

Billy Harrell Moore, USN-ret., 82, of Atoka, passed away September 21, 2019. He retired from Christian Brothers University as the Director of the Maintenance Department; retired from the US Navy as a Sr. Chief Petty Officer having served in the Bay of Pigs Invasion and during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Moore; parents, Jayell and Vivian Moline Moore; sister, Joyce Heskett; brother, Charles Moore. He is survived by his children, Donna (Jerry) Freeman of Atoka, Michael (Susan) Moore of Jacksonville, Fla., John (Barbara) Moore of Reidsville, N.C.; brothers, Ralph Moore and Ray Moore of Ridgely; five grandchildren. The family received friends on Sept. 23 at the Munford Chapel with a service Sept. 24 at the Munford Chapel. Interment followed in Salem ARP Cemetery in Atoka.Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

WILLIAM WILSON ‘SKIP’ SAIGEON

William Wilson “Skip” Saigeon, 52, passed unexpectedly at his home on September, 23, 2019 in Munford. A memorial service was held Sept. 27 at Millington First Baptist Church. In lieu of gifts, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society, in Skip’s name. Condolences can be sent to Cecelia Gilbert Saigeon, at facebook.com/cecelia.g.saigeon. The family would like to thank Munford Funeral Homes for their dedication and efforts during this time.