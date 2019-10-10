Fourth installment of Selling Your Home

By Jule’ Dunham

Greetings from the World of Real Estate with Julè. Fall is in the air. We were all beginning to wonder if it was going to happen.

Temperatures have set record highs this long hot summer. Now, we are feeling that “nip” in the air that we have been longing to feel for a month.

This week’s topic “Selling Your Home” – “Staging Your Home “

We are now rolling along to get your home sold. Let’s recap what you have accomplished to get to this point of “Staging Your Home” to make it desirable for those buyers to write an offer.

1. De-cluttered – donate, keep and trash are your 3 categories.

2. All paperwork gathered – warranties, manuals for all appliances and HVAC system, utility bills, and any other information that a buyer may be interested in reviewing in order to make a more informed decision.

3. Lighting – replaced outdated fixtures. Let in natural light if possible.

4. Freshly painted in a neutral color, yes neutral.

5. The house should smell clean. No odors.

6. Children’s rooms should be clean and neat. Toys should be in their place (not throughout the home) when there is a “showing” of your home.

7. Make your home appear to be as pet free as possible including smells, stains, destruction by pet and pet hair.

8. Landscaping – Mow the lawn, trim tree limbs and shrubs, pull all weeds and dead plants, replace any broken stones or cement. Place a couple of potted plants at the entry way. Add some fall decorations. Also, before your lovely plants begin to die due to the cooler temperatures approaching, take some photos so that the buyers can see what it looks like in bloom.

9. Repair items that obviously need repairing if at all possible. Anything that pets and children have damaged should also be repaired.

10. Please make sure the outside trash can doesn’t smell. Wash it clean with a good cleaner. I use Dawn dishwashing liquid. If it smells bad, spray it down with vinegar. The vinegar smell will dissipate shortly afterward and you can will have a neutral smell.

All of these things will make your home more inviting and desirable by buyers and visitors. It will also make you proud that you have invested time and energy in your property.

Now that you can drive up to your home and smile at your accomplishments, let’s get it staged for your buyer.

Reduce your personality as much as you can from your home. In other words, the more of “you” they see in this home, the less they see it as their home.

The de-cluttering event that started this process should have helped a great deal. The kitchen and bathrooms are generally the most difficult to stage if you live in the home you are selling.

The kitchen counters are to have as little as possible displayed on them. Fresh fruit in a bowl on the counter is visually appealing.

The bathrooms should also have as little as possible displayed. If you do use scents in your home, be sure that they are very subtle.

Collections of model cars, dolls, among other collectible items are a big distraction and should be packed away. You are going to have to pack them anyway to move. This will just give you a head start on the packing process.

Big reminder here – Your home is now neat, clean, organized and ready to show. By keeping it clean and tidy you will be ready when an agent wants to schedule a showing on short notice. It will be easy to maintain now that you have done all of the hard work ahead of time.

Ta da – you are now ready to take pictures of your home. Take photos of your hard work and show them off to others. They just might know someone in the market to buy your home.

Should you have a topic you would like addressed, please feel free to contact me.

Here is your local realtor, Julè Dunham, signing off until next week.

Crye-Leike Realtors

Julè Dunham, Affiliate Broker, SRES. Contact her by phone at 901-828-8471 (cell) or 901-840-1181 (office) or by email to: jule@juledunham.com for an appointment to speak with you, your group or club.