Getting a Reed on Munford heading into playoffs

By Thomas Selles Jr.

It’s been too long for Munford Lady Cougar Maiya Reed since she had a chance to put on the shin guards and lace up the cleats.

Her long-awaited return to the soccer field came Oct. 1 against local rival the Millington Lady Trojans at Hornet Field. After serving her two-game suspension for a controversial postgame red card, Reed was officially back in action.

“I couldn’t wait to get back out there after watching practices,” Reed said. “It been a long time and I was excited to get back out there with my teammates.”

Reed’s presence was felt with four goals in the 5-1 victory over the Lady Trojans. The junior striker’s absence was impactful back in September when Munford took on District 14-3A foe the Arlington Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers came to Tipton County with first place on the line. Munford had to take the field for the first time without its leading scorer Reed.

In the low scoring affair, Arlington escaped Munford with a 2-1 win and first-place in the district. The Lady Tigers secured a home Region game.

“As you guys know, we’re the No. 2 seed and Arlington is the No. 1,” Munford Head Coach Stan Jamscek noted. “So we’re going to play the champions out of District 13-3A. Most likely Clarksville High School — very good team. I’ve already looked them up.

“They have not loss a game yet,” They are ranked No. 15 in the state of Tennessee and 85 in the nation — very good team. I feel like with a little luck and a good week of practice, we might have a chance because of Maiya. She is so fast and quick. Then we have Katie as well. Then all the ones we have playing behind in the lines will play super hard. We might have a chance.”

Reed got rid of her rust against Millington with two goals in the first half helping the Lady Cougars lead 3-1 at the break. Then Reed tallied two more goals in the final 40 minutes of action to secure the rivalry win.

Now Reed and the Lady Cougars will turn their focus to a trip to Clarksville.

“Overall I feel pretty good because we’re in top shape,” Jamscek concluded. “We have another week with three more practice. Our goalie is back. We have a lot good players who will be ready. We’re just facing a very good team.”