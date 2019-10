Millington Central High School has a weekly recognition for Trojan Athletes of the Week. Student/Athletes who are currently participating in active sports are eligible for the award resented by Living Water Christian Bookstore, Dagen’s Jewelry, Dagen’s Trophies & Awards owner Larry Dagen. The winners for the week of Sept. 23-37 were Micaiah Halliburton (Lady Trojan Soccer) and Tommy Clifton (Trojan Football).