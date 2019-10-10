Obituaries October 10, 2019

MICHAEL S. BRIDGER

Michael S. Bridger, 71, of Millington, died Monday, September 30,2019 at Laurelwood Healthcare in Jackson, after a short illness. Michael was born October 16, 1947 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Rex and Marion Berry Bridger. He graduated from Nettleton High School in 1965 and attended Arkansas State University before joining the United States Navy. He served in the US, Spain, the Philippines and Vietnam. In his role as Chief Gunners Mate, he served aboard several US Navy craft in both the Pacific and Atlantic. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 1996 after 30 years of service to his country. After retirement from the military he purchased a home in Millington, Tennessee where he has lived since 1990. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Michael is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Judy and Jim Furr of Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is also survived by three nephews Nick of California, Neil or Florida and Nate of Tennessee. His great nephews are Austin and Grant of Florida, Tylar of Utah and his only niece Reilly from Tennessee. Also, surviving him are many friends and neighbors in Millington and his beloved “Anna” who now lives at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Mary McEwen Bridger and Henry and Sybil Hickey Berry. His great-grandfather was Chief L. D. Hickey, founder of the Jonesboro Fire Department who became the longest serving Chief after 22 years of service. Graveside funeral services with military honors were held Oct. 6, in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Patty Soward officiating. There was no visitation. Emerson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. The family has requested no flowers; rather donations to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society or Wounded Warriors are appreciated. Online registry at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.

SHELLEY ANN ENGLAND

Shelley Ann England, 65, of Millington, passed away September 30, 2019. The family received friends Oct. 4 at the Millington Chapel. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

MARTHA MARIE HAYES MILLICAN

Martha Marie Hayes Millican, 78, of Drummonds, passed away on September 28, 2019 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis. A service was held Oct. 2 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church in Drummonds with fellowship to be held afterwards in the Family Life Center. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

LaVONDA GALE GRANDBERRY SMITH

Mrs. LaVonda Gale Grandberry Smith, 56, of Millington passed away on September 29, 2019 at her residence. Her visitation was held Oct. with funeral at Noah Chapel A.M.E. Church, in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

RAYMOND DAVID WEATHERFORD JR.

Raymond David Weatherford, Jr., 80, of Millington, went to be with the Lord October 2, 2019. Mr. Weatherford was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Weatherford; parents, Raymond, Sr. and Martha Weatherford; and brother, William Weatherford. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Hindmon (Stan); son, Michael Weatherford (Clara); son, Steven Weatherford (Sharon); grandchildren: Teresa Spoonemore (Jarrod), Julia Zumbach (Christopher), Amanda Weatherford, Megan Mink (Ryan), Lauren Weatherford, Kayla Weatherford, Matthew Weatherford, and Katie Weatherford; great-grandchildren: Shane Glover, Hudson Spoonemore, Caroline Zumbach; siblings: Geraldine, Larry, James, Nancy, Cindy, and Richard; many nieces and nephews; and companion, Louise Robinson. Mr. Weatherford was a retired Master Chief E-9 of the United States Navy. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church. He loved his family with his whole heart especially his grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed reading and watching Memphis Tiger Basketball. The family received friends for a period of visitation October 6 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home. A graveside service was held October 7 at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.