Public Safety October 10, 2019

Arrests

Sept. 26- 52-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property under $1,000; 28-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass; 33-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 28-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Sept. 27- 21-year-old Millington male charged with vandalism $100 or less; 26-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Sept. 28- 38-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication; 32-year-old Memphis female charged with harassment; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Sept. 29- 39-year-old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and compliance with financial responsibility law required;

Sept. 30- 26-year-old Millington male charged with assault; 39-year-old Memphis male charged harassment; 37-year-old Memphis female charged with harassment; 56-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities; 41-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Oct. 1- 30-year-old Memphis male charged with burglary, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, failure to Appear – non-payment of fines and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 29-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and failure to appear – violation/probation;

Oct. 2- 68-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property over $1,000; 32-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication and vandalism $1,000 or less; 37-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – booking/processing; 24-year-old Memphis female charged with harassment and disorderly conduct;

City Court Reports

September 24, 2019

Fines

Christi M. Donaldson of 7528 Burnstown Lane in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, amended to driver’s license city charge guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, city charge guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Kerrier L. Tappin of 579 W. Raines Road in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine; driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, city charge “$50 fine plus cost; speeding, city charge guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Jerry D. Reed of 6481 Highway 51 North in Millington was charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea non fine/no cost, 30 days in jail, 5 days credit;

Haley R. Thomas of 110 Gary Cove in Drummonds was charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost; leaving scene of accident/injury, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost; reckless driving, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 6 months jail, 5 days credit;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Clarence R. Carter of 8181 Highway 51 North Room 303 in Millington bench warrant;

Richard D. Goss of 32 Pickard Lane in Munford was charged with theft of property uner $1,000;

Pamela R. Key of 7920 Highway 51 North Nol. 147 in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and failure to appear;

Jessica L. Pruitt of 7098 Independence Road in Millington was charged with petition to revoke probation, failure to appear and failure to appear; transferred to drug court;

Jamarae R. Wilks of 7780 Bill Knight Court in Millington was charged with vandalism under $1,000;

October 1, 2019

N/A

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Sept. 22- 5010 West Union Road; 5485 Shipp Road; 4867 Bilrae Circle; 4945 Bilrae South; 7227 Pam Drive;

Sept. 23- 5026 Bubbling Creek Lane;

Sept. 24- 4822 Montgomery Street; 4915 navy Road/8;

Sept. 25- 5519 Willowbrook Drive;

Sept. 26- 5077 Easley Street; 3840 Shelby Road; 4871 Bilrae Circle North; 7054 Juana Drive;

Sept. 27-6956 Cold Springs Lane; 4885 Navy Road; 4574 Talley Street; 4962 Second Avenue; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Sept. 28- 4872 Montgomery Street; 4351 Babe Howard Blvd; 4872 Bilrae Circle North;

Service Call, Other

Sept. 27- 7684 Arapaho Street;

Cooking Fire

Sept. 27- 4875 Clear Creek Drive;

Sept. 28- 7013 Cold Springs Lane;

False Alarm

Sept. 27- Raleigh-Millington Road & Goldsby Place; 4457 Walden Glen/Memphis;

Fire, Other

Sept. 27- 4287 Zachary Street;

Outside Rubbish

Sept. 23- 9157 Quito Road;

Cooking Fire

Sept. 22- 7842 Highway 51 North/14;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Sept. 22- Navy Road & Highway 51 North; Wilkinsville Road & Highway 51 North;

Sept. 23- 4460 West Union Road; Highway 51 North & Wilkinsville Road;

Sept. 24- Highway 51 North & Navy Road;

Sept. 27- Highway 51 North & Veterans Parkway;

Sept. 28- Highway 51 North & Kerrville Rosemark;

Medical Assist

Sept. 28- 4729 Oak Harbour Trace;

Disregarded on Side

Sept. 27-7839 Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Canceled

Sept. 22- 5490 Rams Horn Drive;

Sept. 23- 8602 Wells Road;

Sept. 24- 7834 Tumbling Creek Drive; 4872 Bilrae Circle North;

Sept. 28- 8540 Highway 51 North;

Lock-out

Sept. 27- 5081 Easley Street;

Building Fire

Sept. 26- 9495 Mudville Road;