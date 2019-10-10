REFLECTIONS: Hour of personal empowerment

By Donna Stewart

EDITOR’S NOTE: To help introduce HOPE’s weekly meetings every Monday to Millington, Donna Stewart will provide some background. See the Calendar of Events for more details.

Hello Everyone. Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Donna Stewart.

I am a member of Holy Faith United Ministries under the leadership of Pastor Orlando G. Hughes.

I am an advocate for Love and Healing. I am a Masters Level Counselor in Chemical Abuse and I am a Loving and Caring person of all people. I specialize in giving Hugs from the heart.

God has placed a mission on my heart and I am obediently going forth with it in an effort to help individuals help themselves rejuvenate and bring Hope to troubled areas of his or her life.

I am reaching out to you, our community, congregations, facilities, organizations, families and friends to announce and invite you to attend and participate in a Therapeutic, Educational, Focus, Wellness Group.

This group will focus on how to Reflect, Release and Rejuvenate in areas such as anger, jealousy, hatred, confusion, acceptance, Love etc.

Each set of sessions will be a 6-month journey on every Monday night at 6pm for 1 hour. The group will involve professional motivational speakers and open dialogue from the group.

Share this and feel free to contact me at 216-0481-leave a text message /or email Refelction.empower@gmail.com. Location: Holy Faith United Ministries 7997 Martha RD Millington Tn 38053.

Thank you very much, Donna Stewart.