SPORTS ALERT: Despite championship game defeat Lady Trojans still set to make history Oct. 22

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

SOMERVILLE — With history already secured with a victory Monday night in Covington, the Millington Lady Trojans traveled to Fayette-Ware looking to add a championship to their magical season.

When Millington, sparked by two goals from Koreena Bedford, outlasted the Lady Chargers 2-1 in double overtime, the Lady Trojans were heading to the Regional Tournament for the first time in school history.

The District 15-2A Tournament Semifinal win set up a championship showdown Thursday in Fayette County against the Lady Wildcats.

Fayette-Ware used a blitz in the first half to jump ahead 2-0. Millington cut the deficit in half before the break. Then the Lady Wildcats employed a similar method early in the second half to go ahead 4-1. That would be the final score with Fayette-Ware winning the District 15-2A championship.

The Lady Wildcats will host one Regional Semifinal the week of Oct. 21. Meanwhile the Lady Trojans will be traveling in the other matchup.

“We’ll play the 22nd in the Semifinals of Regionals,” Millington Coach Rosemary Boswell noted. “I don’t know yet who we will face. I’ll find out for sure next week and if we win that we’ll move on to Regional championships and to Sub-State.”

After breaking down what’s next, Boswell alongside her fellow coach Craig Malloy took a moment to enjoy the historic significance.

“It feels good the girls have worked hard enough to earn this achievement,” she said. “They’ve earn it and they deserve it.

“I’m happy for them just like I was happy for the guys,” Boswell continued. “The girls deserve this too. I’m hoping for a win through Regionals to keep this going.”

Boswell joined the Millington Soccer coaching staff with William Carter. They employed Malloy for his expertise growing both the boys’ and girls’ programs. Within three years, the boys reached the 2019 Regional Tournament in May.

Now the girls have added another Regional to the overall program with the Covington victory.

The Lady Trojans showed up in Somerville ready to earn a championship. The Lady Wildcats had other thoughts taking a 2-0 lead by the 17 minute mark. It was about 17 minutes later when Millington got on the scoreboard courtesy of a Bedford goal.

The 2-1 halftime Fayette-Ware advantage grew to 4-1 early in the second half with a pair of goals within 5 minutes.

Despite being disappointed in the final outcome of the championship game, the Lady Trojans and their faithful still had smiles realizing the new frontier ahead for the girls.

“Practice, we’ve got practice getting ready for Regionals,” Boswell concluded. “Practice will be hot and heavy next week getting ready for whoever we will face.”

The 2019 Millington Lady Trojans are Natalie Yearwood, Lanette Carbajal, Deana Becerra, Angelica Alaniz, Destiny Jones, Alexis Jordan, Harmonie Jackson, Cally Chalker, Izzy Murphy, Micaiah Halliburton, Tess Cook, Koreena Bedford, Alexis Halliburton, Alex Gordon, Kortney Tinkey, Kinverlin Mesinos, Jelizeth Cuevas, Angela Calva, Alexis Thompson, Kalia Duckworth and Lizzy Vasquez, coaches Rosemary Boswell and Craig Malloy and managers Andres Garcia and Kenji White.