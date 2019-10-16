BREAKING NEWS: Powerful quartet to be inducted Nov. 1 into MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Since 2013 the Millington Central High School Athletic Department has recognized those who have contributed to Trojan sports with the Hall of Fame.

MCHS Athletic Director Beth Hale announced this month the 2019 honorees, who will be recognized during halftime of the Nov. 1 Bolton vs. Millington football game at Mooney Boswell Field, are LaRae Allen (athlete), Hank Hawkins (coach), Mario Reed (contributor) and the 1990 Boys’ Track and Field (team).

The public is invited to come out and celebrate the 2019 honorees that night at the Millington Football Stadium. For more information, call 873-8100.

Hall of Fame Class of 2019

LaRae Allen

Allen has the distinction of being one of Millington’s track champions. She earned a spot in the 1994 State Discus competition with a throw of 107 feet and 2 inches to finish second in Regionals. Allen went to State and won the discus championship. It added to her career as a Lady Trojan athlete playing basketball as well helping the 1994 team reach the State Tournament.

Hank Hawkins

The winningest football coach in school history, Hawkins returned to his alma mater MCHS in 1991 to begin his teaching and coaching career.

Hawkins was involved in wrestling and football for several years helping several student/athletes win championships and reach the college level. Hawkins is most recognized for his time as the leader of the Trojans on the gridiron. From 2004 to 2009 Hawkins led teams won 52 games including back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 2007 and 2008. The 2007 Trojan Football team was 13-1 reaching the State Semifinals.

Mario Reed

Forever known as No. 29 to Millington Central High School and Trojan Football, Reed has overcome tragedy on the field to inspire many across the world. Reed shared his story of perseverance in the book “Brothers: The Mario Reed Story.”

Recently a documentary was released based on Reed being paralyzed during a game against Houston High on Sept. 12, 1997 and growing into a businessman, motivational speaker and productive citizen. “The View Within: The Mario Reed Story,” gives an inside look at the boy who grew up in North Shelby County.

The man Mario Reed is a consistent presence around Trojan Football and is a phone call away for the coaches to come and address the current players. Reed is also starting the Mario Reed Foundation to help advocate for people with disabilities. His foundation will focus on home healthcare and research to aid quadriplegics and paraplegics. Reed’s goal is to start his own Boys and Girls Clubs Chapter or youth center, while continuing to push the limits to reach his No. 1 goal in life: to take a step on his own.

1990 Men’s Track and Field Team

The 1990 State runner ups were the Millington Trojans. The Trojans were led by athletes like Terrance Jones, Jeremy Haley, Marvin Barnes, Robert Booth, Melvin Barnes and John Munsell. Melvin and Marvin Barnes signed scholarship to Memphis State University.

Melvin won the Melvin won the District 13-3A /14-3A 100m title. His brother Marvin took home the 200m crown at districts that year. The Trojan team won the 400m and 800m relay district titles before heading to State.

PREVIOUS CLASSES

Class of 2013

William Osteen

Tommy Harrison

Bobbie Percer Sr.

Chris Michael

Nancy Norwood

David Terrell

Mooney Boswell

Rex Waits

1928 Girls Basketball Team

Jake “JC” Carter

1962 Trojan Football Team

Class of 2014

Archie Bennett

Carlton Peete

Abe Massey

Kevin McMillan

2000 4x100m & 4x200m Boys Relay Teams

Debra Spencer

1979/1981 Lady Trojan Softball Teams

Class 0f 2015

2007-08 Lady Trojan Basketball Team

Boatwright Family

Jack Turner

Steve Hendricks

Tony Dumas

Class of 2016

Brian Hall

Tommy Clifton

Marlon Barnes

1877 MCHS Baseball Team

Tausean Holmes

Mark Healy

Class of 2017

Billy “Rope’ Robinson

Jimmy Cannon

Aisha Adams

Jasmine Newsome

2007 Trojan Football Team

Class of 2018

1978-79 Boys Basketball Team

John Moore

LaTesa McLaughlin

Carey Purham

Jack Leonard