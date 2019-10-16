Pare’s big performance helps Houston reclaim No. 1 in Power 10

The West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings are back for year three. The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2019 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week Nine.

WEEK NINE

1. Houston 7-0

(W 56-28 @ Collierville)

Next Game: vs. KIPP-Memphis

2. Briarcrest 7-0

(W 21-17 vs. Christian Brothers)

Next Game: @ Cordova

3. ECS 6-1

(W 21-14 @ Lausanne)

Next Game: @ St. George’s

4. Covington 6-1

(L 14-7 @ Milan)

Next Game: vs. South Gibson

5. Millington 6-1

(W 41-8 vs. Craigmont)

Next Game: vs. Fayette-Ware

6. Munford 5-2

(W 34-31 @ Ridgeway)

Next Game vs. Kirby

7. Bartlett 5-3

(W 42-0 vs. Arlington)

Next Game: vs. MLK Prep- Memphis

8. Arlington 5-3

(L42-0 @ Bartlett)

Next Game vs. Collierville

9. FACS 4-3

(W 47-40 vs. Northpoint Christian)

Next Game vs. Harding Academy

10. Collierville 4-4

(L 56-28 vs. Houston)

Next Game: vs. Arlington

