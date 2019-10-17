Calendar of Events October 17, 2019

Oct. 21

Spring Creek Rand will host the Saving Lost Kids Golf Tournament Monday with check-in at 11 a.m. The event has a 1 p.m. shotgun start. For online registration, visit savinglostkids.org/golf and for more information call Brian or Alynda Callies at 800-308-0607 or email Barbara Lisa Sanford Cook at golf@savinglostkids.org

Oct. 22

Free Seminar for credit reports and scores will be held at Dyersburg State Community College located at 3149 Highway 51 South in Covington. Some of the questions answered at the session will be about What is credit? How do you get it? Who can access my credit report? And more. To register, visit firstsouth.com/seminars or call 837-3773.

Oct. 24

Trunk or Treat at the Eagle will be held Thursday at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Glen Eagle Golf Course located at 5168 Attu Street in Millington Put your Halloween costumes on and join the crowd for the night of family fun.

Oct. 25

The City of Millington will be hosting the Veterans Memorial Dedication at the Millington Farmers Market located at 5152 Easley Street at 10 a.m. All veterans and family are invited to enjoy the ceremony celebrating all armed forces. For more information, call 873-5701.

Oct. 26

Millington Fall Festival will be held Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Millington Farmers’ Market located at 5152 Easley Street (Booth-or-Treating). There will be a giant slide and games. In addition, a free photo both will be on site. There will be prize giveaways for the adults. Come for craft vendors, hayrides, farm vendors and more. A contest for the spookiest pumpkin and most creative pumpkin will be held. Bring your own pumpkin. For more information, call 873-5770.

Oct. 26

The Haunting for Hop to benefit Hope Lodge Costume Soiree will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Balcony located at 36 Quinton Avenue in Munford. There is a ticket fee and the event will have live music, treats and activities. For more information, contact Shirley Ward at 837-9355 or Christal South at 837-9539. You can also purchase tickets at Homer Skelton Ford Millington located at 9030 Highway 51 North in Millington.

Oct. 26

The 2019 Navy Ball (244th birthday) will be held at the Hilton Memphis located at 939 Ridge Lake Blvd in Memphis on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. There are pre-sale tickets available. Makes checks payable to Mid-South Navy Ball Association, or visit Paypal – send money to friends and family or email nsamidsouthnavyball@gmail.com

Oct. 30

The Millington Public Library (attention members) will be hosting Trunk or Treat at the Library located at 4858 Navy Road Wednesday. Setup will start at 5:30 p.m. and the event is from 6-8 p.m. Bring your trunk, treats, costumes, business information and decorations. To register to participate visit https://forms.gle/UMy58GvSV5GenSiJ7 or call 872-1585 for more information

Nov. 2

St. William Harvest Dinner & Silent Auction will be held Saturday after 4:30 p.m. Mass. Tickets are available in advance and the menu consists of turkey and dressing, creamed & sweet potatoes, green beans and corn, dinner rolls and homemade desserts. Bidding will open at 4 p.m. and will close at 6:45 p.m. Dinner is served at 5:30 after Mass. The event is sponsored by St. William Women’s Club. For more information, call 872-4099.

Nov. 2

Fish Fry will be hosted Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in the Family Life Center located at 4635 Quito-Drummonds Road in Millington. Takeout orders are available at 444-0969. The meal will feature pond-raised catfish, white beans, fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, desserts and iced tea or coffee. For more information, call 835-2143

Nov. 3

Pastor C.D. Middleton and the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Millington is inviting the public to join them in a celebration on Nov 3 at 2:30 p.m. for the grand opening of their new Focus Center. The address is 8801 Bethuel Road in Millington.

REFLECTIONS

PRESENTS

Hour Of Personal Empowerment (HOPE)

You are invited to join HOPE to take a journey. Come visit for a therapeutic, educational, wellness focus group with the mission to reflect release and rejuvenate hope of the mind and spirit. This will take place at Holy Faith United Ministries located at 7997 Martha Road in Millington with Pastor Orlando G. Hughes. It takes place every Monday at 6 p.m. beginning October 7. Doors open at 5:45.

Free and open to anyone 18 and older who desire rejuvenation. For more information, call Donna Stewart at 216-0481: Leave a text message

reflection.empower@gmail.com

eCOM151586596506/?EPA=SEARCH_BOX or call Donna Percer at 553-9656 or Bobby Percer at 553-9655.

Aug. 30

Sign up today for the Safelite AutoGlass Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Glen Eagle Golf Club located at 6168 ATTU Street. For more information, call 872-1486.

September 6-7

International Goat Days Festival in memory of Babe Howard will be celebrating the 30th Annual event Sept. 6-7 at USA Stadium in Millington. For more information call 873-5770.

Sept. 7

The Millington Lions’ Club will host its annual Pancake Breakfast Sept. 7 beginning at 7 a.m. There is a fee which includes the meal. Come out to support this fundraiser for the Lions Club with members from Millington, Munford,Atoka, Brighton, Burlison, Drummonds, and Rosemark as well as Frayser in Memphis. For more information or sponsorship opportunity, call 872-6896

Sept. 28

The 2019 Aquatseli (Cherokee for “Our”) Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 28 in Meeman Shelby Forest. There will be several attractions for the event. For more information, visit www.ourbluegrassfest.com/

Sept. 28

Retired Activities Seminar & Veterans’ Job Fair will be held Saturday at the NSA Mid-South Conference Center located at 5700 ATTU Street in Millington. There will be representatives from Veterans Affairs, DFAS, Tricare, Society Security Administration, Retired Activities Office Vet Center and more. The Job Fair is open to all active duty, retirees, veterans and spouses. Employer and information booths will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and speaker presentation time is 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 874-5075.

Sept. 28

Sept. 28 &29

Free CERT Class will be held Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 29 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Millington Training Center located at 5591 Dakar in Millington. Sign up or if you have any questions, contact Ted Dent at 873-5800 or e-mail t.dent@millingtontontn.gov

Month of October

The 2019 Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Luncheon will be held Thursday at Crosspointe Baptist Church located at 8850 Highway 51 North. The event is being sponsored by Love Worth Finding Ministries with Adrian Rogers and Cookies, Cupcakes & Classy. There are more sponsorships available. The guest speaker this year will be Millington Basketball legend and Millington Municipal Schools’ LaTesa McLaughlin. For more information, call the MACC office at 872-1486

Veterans Parkway Closures

Veterans Parkway (from Navy Road to Highway 51) will be closed during times listed below to allow a production company to film a televisions series, “Street Outlaws” at this location. The City of Millington apologizes for the inconveniences that this will cause our motoring public during these hours, and asks for your patience during these times.

*Saturday, Aug. 17 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Time and dates are subject to change. There are no exact air dates yet, but these episodes should air sometime in the fall on the Discovery channel.

