Obituaries October 17, 2019

LINDA KAY (HUTCHISON) BAYBECK

Linda Kay (Hutchison) Baybeck, 75, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019 at her home at the Sugar Creek Senior Living community, in Brownsville. From her birth in Tipton County, on October 22, 1943, to her death on Thursday, she blessed the people around her with love, faith, and generosity. Visitation was held on Oct. 13 at Munford Funeral Home Chapel in Munford with graveside services at the Helen Crigger cemetery. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel had charge.

RICHARD ALLEN BERGLUND

Richard Allen Berglund, 80, of Drummonds, slipped earthly bonds into Eternal Life October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to Wounded Warriors. There was a celebration of life service for Ric at the First Baptist Church of Atoka, on Oct. 10.

MARGARET BOGARD

Margaret Bogard, 82, of Millington, passed away October 3, 2019 at her residence. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

BILLY JOE BRAWLEY

Billy Joe Brawley, 80, of Millington, passed away October 5, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis. He was a Retired USN Chief, who served in the Korean War and Vietnam. Mr. Brawley is survived by his daughter; Debbie Hernandez, three grandchildren; Melissa Good, Nicolos Hernandez and Stephanie Steele, and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Glendora Brawley. The family received friends Oct. 11 and services were October 12 at the Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel. Interment was in Northridge Woodhaven cemetery in Millington. Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel had charge.

MALCOLM JONATHAN CARRUTHERS JR.

Malcolm Jonathan Carruthers, Jr., 36, of Munford, Tennessee passed away October 4, 2019 in Columbia. His memorial service was held Oct. 12 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

CATHERINE EILEEN CONDRA

Catherine Eileen Condra, 67, a retired bookkeeper for Drummonds Elementary, passed away on October 8, 2019. The family received friends Oct. 10 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, with a service held Oct. 11 also at the Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. The family requests memorials be sent to Faith Baptist Church in Tipton County-Missions.

BOBBIE LOUISE FLEMING

Bobbie Louise Fleming, 69, of Covington, passed away October 2, 2019 at Covington Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Services were held Oct. 12 at Greater Shiloh M.B. Church in Brighton. Interment followed at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery, in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

WILLIE JOE HARRIS

Willie Joe Harris, 88, passed away October 7, 2019. Funeral service was held Oct. 12 at Friendship United Methodist Church in Millington with interment at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. Millington Funeral Home had charge.

HENRY ARTHUR MILLICAN

Henry Arthur Millican, 78, died October 5, 2019, in Smyrna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Edward and Adell Needham Millican; brother, William Millican; and sister, Polly Ann Gatlin, all of Drummonds, TN. He leaves his wife, Sue Nell Cox Millican, Smyrna; sons, Sidney Alan (fiancé, Jill Daniels) Costner, Acworth, Georgia, and Zach (Rebecca) Millican, Traverse City, Michigan; daughters, Cara Leigh-Ann Costner and Cindy Joyner, Smyrne; Laura (Tawon) Hollingsworth, Puyallup, Washington; granddaughters, Michelle Kaitlin Costner, and Evelyn Millican; and grandsons, Jurien and Jackson Hollingsworth. He is a 1959 graduate of Millington Central High School after which he served a tour in the Army. The family received friends for a time of visitation October 14 with a gravesid services and interment all held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

ILA MAXINE SHIRLEY

Ila Maxine Shirley, 90, of Millington, passed away October 9, 2019. Ms. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lewis Shirley; parents, Frank and Etta Shelby; brothers, Boyd and Guy Shelby; and sisters: Mary Branson, Lavern Pritchard, Maybelle Martin, and Lexie Spell. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Maddux(Bob); son, Ron Shirley(Pam); four grandchildren; and sisters: Bonnie Montgomery of Roswell, N.M., Mescal West of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Iris Jordan of St. Louis, Mo. Ms. Shirley was a loving, nurturing mother who always took care of her family as a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of Millington Church of Christ for over 40 years. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafting, and cooking. She lived at Parkway Cove Assisted Living for the last 6 years. The family received friends for a time of visitation Oct. 12, 2019 with a funeral service. All services and interment were held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paragould Children’s Home or West Tennessee Children’s Home.

ROBERT RUSSELL SIGLER

Robert Russell Sigler, 69, former owner of R. Sigler Construction, passed away on October 8, 2019. He leaves his daughter, Deonca (James) Gunnells; sons, George (Mary) Sigler, Chad Sigler, sisters, Martha Archer, JoAnn Collins, Evelyn Laxton, Debbie Ramsey, Alice Massengill, Pat Belk, Beverly Travis-Crowe, Helen Wilson; brothers, Barry Sigler, Larry Sigler; grandchildren, Johnna Sigler, Eric Sigler, Chase Raines, Hannah Sigler, and Gavin Bradfield. Mr. Sigler was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Alice Sigler, a sister, Marie Atkins, and one grandson, Holden Sigler. The family received friends until the service, Oct. 10 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hopital in Memphis.

MELVIN E. STROUD SR.

Melvin E. Stroud, Sr., 86, of Millington passed away surrounded by his family at his residence on October 10, 2019. He was a postmaster at the Naval Air Station Memphis, Millington. He served four years in the Army and was in the Reserves for the National Guard. Melvin was born in Millington, on March 13, 1933 to Wesley and Elsie Stroud, Sr. He was the second of six children. Melvin was a member of East Acres Baptist Church of Millington for 62 years. He was a member of the Tennessee Tree Farmers Association of McNairy County. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Richland Masonic Lodge in Rosemark, where he held numerous positions. He loved his family, his church and farming. The family received friends until the service at Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel on Monday, October 14, 2019. Interment will follow at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel had charge.

PATRICIA JOYCE WALLIS

Patricia Joyce Wallis, 79, of Atoka, a retired sales clerk for Walmart, passed away on October 8, 2019. The family received friends at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, until the service Oct. 13. Interment was held at West Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery in Memphis. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.