Public Safety October 17, 2019

Arrests

Oct. 3- 46-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Oct. 4- 55-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Oct. 5- 21-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 18-year-old Millington male charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and simple possession; 34-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault and public intoxication;

Oct. 6- N/A

Oct. 7- N/A

Oct. 8- 59-year-old Memphis male charged with worthless checks; 30-year-old Millington male charged with possessioin of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 44-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault and stalking; 27-year-old Covington male charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Sept. 29- 6531 Angie Street;

Sept. 30- Highway 51 North & Highway 385; 6718 Chase Road;

Oct. 1- 7830 Highway 51 North; 4574 Talley Street; 7732 Tecumseh Street;

Oct. 2- 5081 Easley Street; 7824 Highway 51 North; 4900 Juana Drive;

Oct. 3- 6646 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 4- 4620 Doris Circle;

Oct. 5- 8181 Highway 51 North;

Detector Activation

Oct. 4- 4811 Tickle View Drive;

Service Call, Other

Oct. 1- 4909 Bilrae South;

Fire, Other

Oct. 5- 8612 Wells Road;

False Alarm

Oct. 3- 8209 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 5- 4811 Tickle View Drive;

Grass Fire

Sept. 30- 8120 Soderlund Drive;

Smoke Detector Activated

Sept. 30- 8490 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 5- 4811- Tickle View Drive;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Sept. 29- Navy Road and Veterans Parkway;

Oct. 2- 8130 West Street; Navy Road and Wasp Road;

Oct. 5- Highway 51 North & Wilkinsville Road;

Unintentional Transmission

Oct. 2- 8570 Highway 51 North/109;

Passenger Vehicle Fire

Oct. 3- Wilkinsville Road and Glencoeway;

Medical Assist

Sept. 30- 5077 Easley Street;

Oct. 3- 8050 West Street;

Dispatched & Canceled

Sept. 30- Bateman Road & Big Creek Church Road; 4847 Navy Road;

Oct. 3- 6746 Pleasant Ridge Road;

Oct. 5- Bishop Hills Drive;

DUI Blood Draw

Sept. 29- 4836 Navy Road;

Lock-In (If Lock Out)

Sept. 29- 4484 Bon Homme Richard Drive;

Brush or Brush-and-Grass

Sept. 30- 4859 Montgomery Street;

Alarm System Activated

Oct. 1- 3820 Micro Drive;