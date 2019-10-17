Tipton County well represented in District 14-3A

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Brighton Lady Cardinals advanced to play in the Semifinals of the 2019 District 14-3A Volleyball Tournament after a 25-4, 25-5 and 25-9 win over the Cordova Lady Wolves.

The play-in game took place in the Brighton Gymnasium with Brighton Head Coach Shayna Johnson’s group focused and determined to reach the next round and keep their season alive.

In the opening set, Brighton used several serves from Jade Howard. She spotted the Lady Cardinals a 15-0 advantage.

Later in the opening set, Howard’s teammates Andi Coulston, MacKenzie Winnans and Lauren Baskin contributed to Brighton outscoring Cordova 10-5 to win the first set.

In the second set, Brighton’s Na’Kyra Muex and Winnans delivered behind the service line to help the Lady Cardinals run away with a 25-5 win.

Cordova was more competitive in the third set with the score close at the 15-point mark. Then the Lady Cardinals flew away to win the set and the match.

Brighton advanced to the District Tournament site of Munford High School last Thursday to play the Arlington Lady Tigers.

Meanwhile the Munford Lady Cougars played the Dyer County Lady Choctaws in the other Semifinal.

Munford and Arlington advanced to the championship game with the Lady Tigers winning the title. Both teams advanced to this week’s Region 7-3A Volleyball Tournament in Clarksville.