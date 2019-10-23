Battle for No. 1 in Power 10 coming down to final weeks

The West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings are back for year three. The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2019 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week Ten.

WEEK TEN

1. Houston 8-0

(W 44-6 vs. KIPP-Memphis)

Next Game: vs. Cordova

2. Briarcrest 8-0

(W 35-6 @ Cordova)

Next Game: vs. Manassas

3. ECS 7-1

(W 49-6 @ St. George’s)

Next Game: @ Munford

4. Millington 7-1

(W 27-12 vs. Fayette-Ware)

Next Game: @ Ripley

5. Covington 6-2

(L 20-13 vs. South Gibson)

Next Game: vs. Sheffield

6. Munford 6-2

(W 30-27 vs. Kirby)

Next Game vs, ECS

7. Bartlett 5-3

(W 42-0 vs. Arlington)

Next Game: vs. MLK Prep- Memphis

8. FACS 5-3

(W 34-21 vs. Harding Academy)

Next Game @ Fayette-Ware

9. Arlington 5-3

(L42-0 @ Bartlett)

Next Game vs. Collierville

10. Collierville 4-4

(L 56-28 vs. Houston)

Next Game: vs. Arlington

WEEK NINE

1. Houston

2. Briarcrest

3. ECS

4. Covington

5. Millington

6. Munford

7. Bartlett

8. Arlington

9. FACS

10. Collierville