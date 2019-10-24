By Jule’ Dunham

Greetings from the World of Real Estate with Julè. This week has been a great week for those interested in selling their home and those buying a home. The weather was fantastic!

This week’s topic – “Curious or Serious”.

Which one are you? I am of course referring to buying a home. Sometimes, people ponder the thought of buying a home, but may be afraid of making the necessary inquiries to move forward. It is a process worth pursuing.

Buying a home is very serious business. This is most likely the most expensive purchase you will ever make. So, it should not be taken lightly and can be a stressful time if allowed.

Take a deep breath, write down your questions and contact a realtor.

By the way, no questions are too silly to ask. No one was born knowing how to do this process.

10 Basic Steps in Buying a Home.

1. Be sure to contact and hire a realtor. A realtor’s help is invaluable. They will ask you several questions in order to better serve you. Your realtor is required to take continuing education in order to keep up with the changing laws and regulations. Having a third party can help you remain objective and stay on track.

2. Get pre-qualified for a loan. Contact a loan officer and apply for a mortgage. Once pre-qualified they can inform you how much home you can afford. Why is that important? You have to know your price range, and this is how to make that determination. Searching for homes out of your budget is a waste of everyone’s time. Falling in love with a home that is out of your reach, then shopping for one within your reach can be very disappointing and discouraging.

There will be questions and documentation expected of you to produce in a timely manner. Delaying answers and required paperwork will delay the process and may even cost you the deal and/or your earnest money.

3. Search for a home. These days the internet is so helpful in the home search process. You may have to look at several homes before you find the home that you decide to purchase. Take your time and be sure this Is the home you really want.

4. Write an offer and negotiate with the seller. Think about this before making a hasty decision. I am not saying drag your feet. Inventory is short and home are selling rather quickly. Listen to your realtor’s suggestions, but the decision is ultimately yours. Be detailed with your requests as details are important. If you do not ask, you do not receive, and whatever you do, do not assume anything.

I will continue next week with more information about buying your home.

