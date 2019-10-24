Ingram Micro donates to Millington Middle’s STEM

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Millington Middle School Principal Selina Sparkman eagerly organized an assembly last Thursday afternoon to express gratitude to another local business.

The nearly 600 students packed the MMS Gymnasium for special guest Charlie Jakoby, executive director of Ingram Micro. Back in June, the largest employer in Millington hosted its annual golf tournament. Ingram Micro raised $3,600 and split that in half to donate to Millington Middle and Millington Elementary.

“Our local businesses are so awesome,” Sparkman said. “We’re so glad to have this money from Ingram Micro. We’re so happy to have Charlie out here today to say thank you and for him to have a chance to see where that money is going.”

After the official check presentation, Jakoby took a tour of the campus. Sparkman discussed that the money would be geared toward STEM projects and field trips related to the studies.

“We’re proud to be a part of the community and its largest employer,” Jakoby said. “We recognized a need and we want to use (the money) for the classroom and anything they need.”

The distribution center Ingram Micro, located at 3820 Micro Drive in Millington, has a workforce of 500 and around 1,200 around peak season.