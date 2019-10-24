Obituaries October 24, 2019

SARAH MARIE BRIDGES

Sarah Marie Bridges, 85, of Memphis and formerly of Drummonds, passed away in the early morning of October 18, 2019, of natural causes after a long illness. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel had charge.

DEBORAH ANN CRAIG

Deborah Ann Craig (Debbie), 61, of Millington, stepped into Heaven from her home after complications from pancreatic cancer and COPD on October 12, 2019. The family received friends for a time of visitation Oct. 16, with a funeral service. All services and interment were held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Millington.

GARY W. GURLEY

Gary W. Gurley, 76, owner of Gurley Appliance for 42 years, passed away October 11, 2019. He was a member of Millington Church of Christ for 42 years. The family asks any memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

SHERRIE ANN STEPP LUMPKIN

Sherrie Ann Stepp Lumpkin, 71, died October 15, 2019, at her residence. The family received friends until the service at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel on October 18. Interment followed in Campground Cemetery in Drummonds. Munford Funeral Home- Munford Chapel had charge.

MAE ELLA NATHANIEL

Mae Ella Nathaniel 82, passed away on October 13, 2019. Service was held Oct. 19, at St. Mark Baptist in Drummonds and interment was in Dickens Cemetery in Burlison,. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

SADIE MAE BOWMAN TUCKER

Sadie Mae Bowman Tucker, 89, passed away on October 11, 2019, at Millington Health Care. Ms. Tucker was a member of First Baptist Church in Millington. Before retiring, she worked as an accountant at the Naval Base in Millington. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations are made to the Memphis Union Mission 170 Tillman St., Memphis, TN 38111. Service was held Oct. 15 with burial in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.

JOHN ANDREW YOUNG

John Andrew Young, 76, of Atoka, passed away on October 12, 2019. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel had charge of the arrangements.