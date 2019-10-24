Public Safety October 24, 2019

Arrests

Oct. 11- 26-year-old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant; 28-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and vehicle approaching or entering intersection; 27-year-old Brighton female charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation and failure to appear – criminal case; 37-year-old female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Oct. 12- 27-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 21-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation;

Oct. 13- 22-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, drivers to exercise due care, reckless driving and compliance with financial responsibility law required; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Oct. 14- 22-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancaled/revoked and lights required on motor vehicles; 37-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear- non-payment of fines; 40-year-old Tennessee female charged with public intoxication; 36-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

Oct. 15- 56-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 19-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 41-year-old Collierville male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

City Court Reports

October 8, 2019

Fines

Leon D. Barber of 4989 Clinchstone Circle in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Martha A. Beam of 7227 Pam Drive in Millington charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Candice N. Dickerson of 400 Comanche Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

William G. Griffin of 3279 Southern Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

India J. Hudson of 3595 Lucy Road in Millington charged with driver to exercise due-care/safe lookout, guilty city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge, amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sheila K. Robley of 5092 Third Avenue in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Frederick Rudd of 105 Jamie Lynn Cove in Covington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Dejuan L. Sanford 7820 Hickory Meadow Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Theolla T. Somsanith of 260 Commercial Drive in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Tanner W. Bolding of 4584 Bill Knight in Millington charged with vandalism uner $1,000, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/17 probation, 12 days credit restitution of $900;

Camilo A. Martinez of 6015 Cloverland Cove in Millington charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine & cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation 1 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required for restricted license;

Alice M. Milby of 7828 Hihgway 51 North No. 9 in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation, 8 days credit, restitution of $400;

Rashad L. Morris of 5097 Dale Street in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 30 days jail 4 days credit, concurrent with possession controlled substance diversion revoked by consent 30 days in jail 10 days credit;

Michael L. Pritchett of 3260 Cuba-Millington Road in Millington charged with vandalism under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit; restitution of $500;

Emma F. Rhodes of 5028 Bilrae Circle North in Millington charged with domestic assault, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

DeMarcus L. Strickland of 6979 Cades Brook in Millington charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea no fine, no cost 30 days in jail, 13 days credit;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Kyle W. Eubanks of 3838 Springton Street in Millington charged with theft of property over $10,000 to $60,000, bench warrant $10,000 bond;

Richard J. Humphrey of 5081 Dale Street in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass, bench warrant, $500 bond;

Antonio D. Jones of 8751 Wilkinsville Road in Millington charged with possession of controlled substance,

James D. Oliver of 216 E. White Road in Collierville charged with violation of probation, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Conterrio M. Owens of 7145 Highway 59 in Somerville charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;

Amber N. White of 5919 Island Forty Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled and improper light-general;

October 15, 2019

Fines

David A. Glenn of 3941 Bayliss in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, amended to driver’s license city charge guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Brittani N. Hale of 3345 Rast Road in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 plus cost;

Rickardo Walton of 12445 Yager Drive in Moscow charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, amended to no driver’s license city charge guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, city charge guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Rodrick J. Whitehead 4868 Terrrell Lane in Millington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, amended to no driver’s license city charge guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Cherrie F. Bynum of 1001 Dawn Drive in Memphis charged with violation of probation, guilty plea 45 days Shelby County Correction Center;

Jonathan P. Campbell of 4903 Saratoga Road in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea 30 days Shelby County Correction Center;

Jerry D. Reed of 5084 Thompson Lot 95 and 6481 Highway 51 North both charged with violation of probation, guilty plea 10/29 at Shelby County Correction Center, 4 days credit concurrent; theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea 11/29 days at Shelby County Correction Center 4 days credit concurrent;

Jerry D. Reed of 6536 Gallan Drive in Memphis charged with unlaw possession of a weapon, guilty plea 11/29, 4 days credit concurrent;

Keyone Q. Tisdale of 5122 Dale Street in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, probation 11/29;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Deshannon J. Burnett of 4179 Richie Avenue in Memphis charged with criminal simulation, bench warrant $5,000 bond;

Juaquin G. Centeno of 7824 Captain in Millington charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;

Timi R. Diehl of 168 Clementine Road in Atoka charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $500 bond;

Debbie L. George of 1150 Double Bridges in Munford charged with domestic assault and aggravated burglary;

Jerry Gorham of 7828 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with child abuse and neglect, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Cody R. Howard of 8236 Pine Valley Lane in Germantown charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, bench warrant $500 bond;

Patrick F. Reed of 807 Fourth Street of Red Bay, Alabama charged with burglary;

Tristan Robinson of 1737 Shoaf Street in Covington charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $1,000 bond;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Oct. 6- 4836 Navy Road;

Oct. 7- 4900 Cuba-Millington Road; 5281 Navy Road; 4836 Navy Road; 2738 Cuba-Millington;

Oct. 8- 3820 Micro Drive; 4366 Jeffrey Street; 7819 Church Street; 5057 O’Connor;

Oct. 9- 3820 Micro Drive; 7693 Tecumseh Street; 7013 Cold Springs Lane;

Oct. 10- 4944 Navy Road; 4836 Navy Road; 8181 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 11- 5026 Bubbling Creek Lane; 4995 Bilrae Lane;

Oct. 12- 3891 Lucy Road; 5052 Navy Road;

Building Fire

Oct. 12- 4761 Navy Road;

Breakdown of Light

Oct. 9- 4483 Constellation;

Disregarded on Side

Oct. 7- 4463 Ellen Street;

Oct. 12- Highway 51 North & Wortham Road;

False Alarm

Oct. 6- 8800 Highway 51 North;

Carbon Monoxide

Oct. 9- 4870 Second Avenue;

Oct. 11- 4101 Lelah Lane;

Smoke Detector Activated

Oct. 6- 4658 Bill Knight Avenue;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Oct. 6- 7626 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Oct. 9- Raleigh-Millington Road & Church Street; Highway 51 & Shelby Road;

Oct. 10- Highway 51 North & Highway 385; Singleton Parkway & Highway 385;

Unintentional Transmission

Oct. 6- 8507 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 8- 8239 Highway 51 North;

Alarm System Sounded

Oct. 9- 8800 Highway 51 North; 8507 Highway 51 North; 4815 Jack Huffman Blvd.; 8507 Highway 51 North/107;

Dispatched & Canceled

Oct. 6- 4811 Tickle View Drive;

Oct. 7- 8221 Rankin Branch Road;

Oct. 8- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Public Service

Oct. 8- 8190 Densford Circle;

Arcing, Shorted

Oct. 6- Highway 51 North & West Union Road;

Outside Rubbish

Oct. 6- 6954 Cades Brook Drive; 4246 Eagles Hunt Road;

Lock-out

Oct. 7- 3887 Lucy Road;

DUI Blood Draw

Oct. 11- 4836 Navy Road;