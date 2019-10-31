Averitt honors Memphis-area associate for 25 years of safety

Star Staff Reports

MEMPHIS — Averitt Express recently honored associate John Street of Millington for 25 years of safety while doing his job.

Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.

Averitt’s Memphis-area facility is located at 4250 Air Trans Road.

Averitt Express is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to more than 100 countries.

The company is a founding SmartWay? partner, and specializes in delivering customized transportation solutions that include cross-border, dedicated, expedited ground/air, intermodal COFC/TOFC, international ocean/air, local customization, less-than-truckload, PortSide, retail solutions, temperature-controlled, transportation management, truckload (dry van, flatbed, brokerage) and warehousing services.

Averitt’s technology offerings include a full suite of web-based shipping tools, electronic data interchange (EDI), warehouse management systems (WMS), and transportation and operations management systems.