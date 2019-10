On Sept. 28 the annual Millington Police Department vs. Millington Fire Department Charity Softball Game took place at Biloxi Fields. This year’s event benefited the Millington Education Foundation. The Millington Firefighters were able to win the game 13-12 over their Millington Police peers.

Most said the true winners of the night were the children and teachers of Millington. The 2019 Guns and Hoses game presented a check for $2,500 to the Millington Education Foundation.