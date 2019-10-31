Falling Apart

By Dennis Richardson

We used to joke that when we drove to Knoxville and lost an hour on the clock somewhere along the route (when entering eastern time) that we would have to remember to open the window and grab it back on our way home.

This weekend we get an hour back that we lost back in the spring as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Most notably, we will turn our clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night and gain an extra hour of sleep. That will be my favorite part of it all.

And then…

Then it will start getting daylight a little earlier according to the clock and subsequently darkness will set in a little earlier.

Nothing really changes except the hands on the clock but the days that are becoming shorter every day through the winter solstice about the third week in December will seem a lot shorter.

It is just that time of the year.

Some contend that we should keep the same time year round but changing the clocks makes it all a little more exciting in my book.

A few states never adopted DST so those that have friends and relatives there have to keep that in mind when making calls.

My brother lives in Hawaii which will become 5 hours time difference. If I call him at 8 a.m. our time it will only be 3 a.m. there. He has always been an early riser, but not that early.

We are scheduled for a trip to the eastern time zone Saturday night so I am interested to see how the time changes affect us. I am trying to picture it. And coming back into CST… hmm.

What do our readers think about the time changes? Those who have an opinion may address it in these pages with a guest column or a Letter to the Editor.

I like feedback.