NEWS ALERT- Millington Police release composite of stabbing suspect

Star Staff Reports

The Millington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male wanted for stabbing a female victim multiple times.

The incident occurred on Oct. 7, at Professional Care Services on Navy Road in Millington. The victim is an employee of the clinic and was arriving for work when the attack occurred. The victim was able to provide details for a composite sketch of her attacker. The attacker is believed to be occupying a newer model white Nissan Altima or Maxima. He is described as a male black, 30 to 40 years of age, unshaven; approximately 5 foot 09 inches tall, thin build.

The victim arrived for work and was approached by the suspect on the parking lot of Professional Care Services located at 5281 Navy Road. The male appeared to be a mental consumer, and upon approaching the female victim stabbed her multiple times.

He was wearing a green hooded jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH (2274) or the Millington Police Department, 901-873-5600.