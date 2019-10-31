NOT HALF BAD: Promising first 40 minutes not enough for Lady Trojans in historic Regional contest at Kirby

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

MEMPHIS — Why stop at just reaching Regionals?

The Millington Lady Trojans stepped on the synthetic turf of Kirby Stadium the evening of Oct. 22 one victory away from earning a Sub-State spot. The only thing standing in the way of the Lady Trojans were the District 16-2A champion Kirby Lady Cougars.

Millington’s first trip to the Region 8-2A Girls Soccer Tournament started off well with a pair of goals from Alexis Jordan to jump ahead 2-0. The Lady Trojans finished the first 40 minutes dominating the tempo and achieving a 3-1 advantage.

But the second half flipped in favor of the Lady Cougars. Kirby scored 3 unanswered goals to win the game, advance to the Region 8-2A title game and earn a spot in Sectionals.

“At halftime I told them they needed to get their shape back,” Millington Coach Rosemary Boswell said. “My defensive line as well as my top group of girls, I told them they needed to reset and readjust. And it just didn’t happen. What I think happened, I think we gave up and we underestimated them. Then we played to their level. We didn’t want it as bad as Kirby did.”

The Lady Trojans answered the opening whistle with intensity neutralizing the ball on their half of the field. Millington attempted several shots on goal forcing the Kirby goalie to consistently defend.

Lady Trojan junior Alexis Jordan was able to net a pair of goals with one point coming off a corner kick assist.

Kirby finally got on the scoreboard midway through the first half on a breakaway. The Lady Cougars’ deficit was cut in half.

Millington answered back with pressure defense and controlling the midfield behind players like Tess Cook, Julizeth Cuevas and Harmonie Jackson.

The Millington intensity forced errors from Kirby players including an on-goal with Jackson being the closest Lady Trojans to the point.

The Lady Trojans seemed to have the game wrapped up at the break ahead 3-1. Kirby picked up its aggressiveness and found a way to dominate the tempo to roar back with 3 goals and steal the victory.

“It was tough being on the road,” Boswell acknowledged. “And I think it was tough because of the week break. I wanted to continue the momentum from districts. We had our fall break that week and they had their fall break last week. I think that hurt our momentum going into Regional play.’

Kirby earned a showdown with the District 15-2A champions Fayette-Ware Lady Wildcats. The familiar foe of the Lady Trojans made the trip to Memphis receiving a forfeit win over Craigmont in Regionals.

“We need to be the higher seed next year,” Boswell said. “We need to beat Fayette-Ware. We wanted Fayette-Ware for the third time and they were there watching the game. They were actually rooting for Kirby.”

The Lady Wildcats got their wish for the Regional championship game. Meanwhile the 2019 Millington Lady Trojans had an early end to their historical season.

“They need to hold their heads up, we’ve made it the furthest to my knowledge in a long time,” Boswell said. “Let’s keep the momentum going. Experience is everything, let’s take the experience of 2019 and move it into 2020.

“I’m looking forward to my younger girls growing up and moving up into that leadership position as juniors and seniors,” she concluded. “That’s what I am looking forward to most.”