The Highest Compliments for a Lawyer

By David Peel

I laugh at lawyer jokes like everybody else, but I am proud of what we do to help those injured through the neglect or recklessness of others.

As opposed to lawyer jokes, though, the highest compliments that can be paid to an attorney might just be included on this list.

CLIENT REFERRALS: When a client refers a friend or family member, it is sign of faith and trust. We are focused on injury and death cases, and therefore do not handle most matters of law, but it is affirming to hear from friends, church members and families of former clients.

CLIENT REVIEWS: Having a client give you five (5) stars on a Google review or write a personal recommendation on Facebook is a public affirmation of your private efforts. It is a true honor to be well-reviewed.

HUGS & PRAYERS: Clients who pray for us and cannot leave without a hug make my day.

LAWYERS HIRE YOU: When another lawyer has an injury case personally, and hires you to handle it, it is heartening.

JUDGES RECOMMEND YOU: When a retired judge thinks highly enough of your firm to recommend his own family to you, it is reassuring indeed.

PEERS RATE YOU: Part of the process for some ratings and awards require your attorney peers to review and recommend you anonymously. The highest rating, called “AV Preeminent” required multiple attorneys I had actually worked with or against to recommend me.

THANK YOU NOTES: I treasure the tall pile of thank you cards that sit in my private office. In a world where people don’t take often the time to write anymore, it means a lot.

GIVING GIFTS: Framed prints, football stuff, antique fishing lures and reels, homemade pies, fresh-baked bread, Wisconsin cheddar cheese and mason jars of hot homemade salsa have all been wonderful to receive over the years.

AWARDS: Being named in lists like Mid-South Super-Lawyers, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Readers’ Choice Awards, etc. is a compliment.

BUYING MY BOOK: Especially as gifts; and reading these articles.

MEMORIALS: When someone mentions our efforts when giving their tithe, a charitable gift, or even a scholarship they set up with money I helped get them, it is an honor.

BEING ASKED TO TEACH OR CONSULT: When asked to teach, speak to groups, or consult with other injury lawyers about their cases (as has happened this morning) is flattering.

MEDIATORS REFER YOU: Mediations are conducted by experienced lawyers or retired judges. When they have recommended me or as recently, when one asked to send my submission package to another lawyer to use as a guide, I was humbled.

While I have always tried to be a good lawyer, there will be others here after me. But if I can be the Christian husband, dad, grandad and friend I aspire to be, I will view that as far more valuable than any accolades I ever receive.

