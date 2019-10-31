Trailblazers: Lady Cougars reach State Cross Country for first time

Posted on by Thomas Sellers

From left the Munford Lady Cougar 2019 Cross Country team members are Morgan Mitchell, Brianna Delgado, Lexus Maxwell, Linda Giffing, Ionna Dunlap, Rebekah Callahan, and Noa Mirantes-Santos.  

This year the girl have won the Gibson County Invitational. Other highlights include wins Munford Invitational – Linda Giffing winner, Horn Lake Invitational – Linda Giffing winner, Covington Cross Country Invitational, Fast and Furious Invitational – Linda Giffing winner and Cougar Classic – Linda Giffing winner. The season best times are 21:12.62 by junior Linda Giffing at the Fast & Furious High School XC Invitational earning first on Oct. 5. 

Sophomore Ionna Dunlap posted a time of 22:00.95  at the Region 7 Large School Championship taking 11th place on Oct 22. Freshman Morgan Mitchell clocked in a time of 23:18.04 at Regionals. Senior Brianna Delgado’s best time during the season was 23:22.93 during Regionals. Sophomore Noa Mirandes-Santos had a time of 23:38.25 at Regionals. Junior Rebekah Callahan finished 27th at Regionals in 24:03.01. A few spots behind her was teammates, sophomore Lexus Maxwell at 24:50.37 taking 31st place. 

