2019 West 10 Media Football Playoff Previews

West 10 Media breaks down the postseason and predicts the chance of victory for each local team headed into TSSAA State playoffs in all classifications. Area games are scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. this Friday.

Division I

CLASS 3A

Region 8-2A No. 2 Melrose Golden Wildcats (6-4) vs. Region 7-3A No. 3 Covington Chargers (8-2)

After starting the season an impressive 6-0, Friday night was a must-win for the Chargers at McNairy Central. Covington basically won a playoff game 37-27 to earn a trip to the Mound, where the Golden Wildcats will be waiting. The odd season for the Chargers is exemplified by the most points given up in a game this year being the 27 to McNairy Central. The Covington defense is good, but the running game has to be on point and striking big plays.

Melrose’s offense is capable of big plays with four games with 40 or more points. But when the Golden Wildcats match up against a tough defense, Melrose has been held scoreless four times.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: Covington 71%, Melrose 29%

CLASS 4A

Region 7-4A No. 2 Crockett County Cavaliers (6-4) vs. Region 8-4A No. 3 Bolton Wildcats (1-9)

The Wildcats won the right game to earn a third seed and avoid the Haywood Tomcats. Bolton’s 6-0 win over Craigmont gave them a prize of the Crockett County Cavaliers from Alamo. Crockett County has been fierce in its wins, scoring 41 or more points five times. The most points in a game from the Cavaliers this season was a 61-point effort against the Wildcats back on Sept. 20.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: Crockett County 87%, Bolton 13%

Region 8-4A No. 1 Millington Trojans (8-2) vs. Region 7-4A No. 4 Dyersburg Trojans (3-7)

The Trojans from Millington were picked by most experts to win Region 8-4A in the preseason. Meanwhile the Trojans from Dyersburg were picked to take either first or second alongside the Haywood Tomcats. Injuries derailed Dyersburg’s season after starting 3-0. After picking up a 42-24 win over Obion County on Sept. 6, the Trojans from further north have dropped seven in a row, not scoring in two games.

Meanwhile the Trojans of Shelby County went unbeaten in Region play and picked up an impressive win over FACS. Millington will most likely face eight or nine defenders in the box to stop the running game. Can Tommy Clifton pass his team to a victory? That will be key in this First Round clash.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: Millington 58%, Dyersburg 42%

CLASS 5A

Region 8-5A No. 2 Munford Cougars vs. Region 7-5A No. 3 Clarksville Wildcats (6-4)

The power running of the Munford Cougars earned them a 5-1 record in Region 8-5A. It was a 35-34 escape job by the Southwind Jaguars that gave them the title and No. 1 seed. Munford’s only losses came to playoff-bound Covington, Southwind and ECS. Munford has proven they can win close battles and manage the clock. If the Cougars limit turnovers, they can earn a First Round win over Clarksville.

The Wildcats travel down from Clarksville on a four-game winning streak. The Wildcats scored 169 points during that stretch to earn a 4-2 Region record.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: Munford 53%, Clarksville 47%

CLASS 6A

Region 7-6A No. 1 Houston Mustangs (10-0) vs. Region 8-6A No. 4 Germantown Red Devils (2-8)

Coming off a shootout with the Southwind Jaguars, the Mustangs should be ready for all the surprises the rival Germantown Red Devils will bring. Houston hasn’t shown much weakness going 10-0, but maybe Southwind exposed some things Germantown might try to take advantage.

The Red Devils have suffered through injuries and a tough schedule. But the Red Devils still have some athletes and determination to keep the winning streak going against their crosstown rivals.

Houston will be motivated to end the Germantown dominance in the rivalry and make this special season continue.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: Houston 71%, Germantown 29%

Region 8-6A No. 2 White Station Spartans (6-4) vs. Region 7-6A No. 3 Bartlett Panthers (6-4)

This is a rematch of the Sept. 27 game at the Fairground in Memphis. This week’s game will take place at Cordova High School to avenge the 28-19 loss to White Station.

White Station looks invincible in victories, outscoring opponents 187 to 58. But in Spartans for defeats, three came on the road and the other was to the powerhouse Whitehaven Tigers.

Meanwhile Bartlett’s offense is clicking, scoring 119 points in the final three games while holding the opposition to 44 points.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: White Station 52%, Bartlett 48%

Region 7-6A No. 2 Collierville Dragons (5-5) vs. Region 8-6A No. 3 Memphis Central Warriors (4-6)

Which Collierville Dragon team will show up? Which Memphis Central squad will appear in Collierville Friday night? Both teams had high expectations coming into the season and have met them on occasions. The Dragons have impressive wins over Southwind, Center Hill (Miss.), White Station and Bartlett by a point to earn the home playoff game. But the Warriors took a 35-28 decision from the Dragons back on Sept. 6. Central has been playing well to close out the season, beating Germantown 48-19 and Melrose 40-0. The Warriors only went down to the Whitehaven Tigers 17-0.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: Memphis Central 51%, Collierville 49%

Region 8-6A No. 1 Whitehaven Tigers (8-1) vs. Region 7-6A No. 4 Cordova Wolves (4-6)

It’s playoff time once again in Whitehaven. And the Tigers haven’t given up a point since the 6 scored by the Southaven Chargers on Sept. 20. Cordova, White Station, Germantown and Memphis Central were beaten by a combined 94-0.

The Wolves were beaten 21-0 hosting the Tigers on Sept. 27. Cordova did close out the season with a 13-10 win over Arlington trying to gain some momentum heading into the postseason.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: Whitehaven 83%, Cordova 17%

Division II

CLASS A

East No. 3 DCA (7-3) vs. West No. 6 Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels (4-6)

The TRA Rebels have experience in key spots with all-purpose athlete Mac Fullen and athlete JT May. But a young quarterback will have to navigate the road playoff game at DCA. The Donelson Christian Academy Wildcats will welcome the Rebels to Nashville and try to make them the fifth road opponent to go down on their homefield.

The Wildcats racked up a 5-2 Region record and scored 40 or more points four times. TRA can rack up points as well with a 61-effort during the season.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: DCA 63%, TRA 37%

CLASS AA

West No. 1 ECS Eagles (9-1) vs. West No. 6 Harding Academy Lions (2-8)

The only blemish on the ECS Eagles’ 2019 season was a 36-20 loss to the unbeaten Houston Mustangs. In the other nine contests the Eagles have flown away, outscoring the opposition 326 to 65. The Eagles were undefeated in Region with one of those wins coming over the Lions 37-0.

The Lions only won one game on the field, taking a 23-20 decision over Memphis Overton. The rest of the season was tough, but the Lions’ best performance came last Friday, losing to Northpoint Christian 10-7.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: ECS 90%, Harding Academy 10%

Middle No. 3 Battle Ground Academy Wildcats (7-3) vs. West No. 3 FACS Crusaders (5-5)

When a team finishes 5-5 for the season, it is clear there were ups and downs. The Crusaders enjoyed wins, scoring as much as 60 and 56 points in back-to-back games. But FACS has suffered on the other end, giving up more than 40 points four times.

The Wildcats from Franklin have a shiny 7-3 record entering the playoffs. But after starting 4-0, BGA dropped three straight games to CPA, East Nashville and Franklin Road Academy. The Wildcats bounced back in time to win their last three games with a pair of shutouts during that stretch.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: BGA 54%, FACS 46%

West No. 2 Lausanne Lynx (5-4) vs. West No. 4 St. George’s Gryphons (4-6)

Here comes a rematch just 7 days later. The Lynx vs. Gryphons matchup took place this past Friday on the campus of St. George’s with the visiting Lausanne earning a 20-0 win.

That victory gave the Lynx homefield advantage for the First Round contest this Friday night. St. George’s has endured a seesaw season, averaging almost 34 points in victories. But the defeats have been lopsided for St. George’s against premiere teams like Trinity Christian, Franklin Road Academy, Kirby, FACS, ECS and the Lynx. All of those teams are playing in Week One of the playoffs.

Lausanne was 2-4 at one point of the season. But those losses came to Mayfield (Ky.), Cordova, Wooddale and ECS. The Lynx rolled off three straight wins to end the season by a combined 111-0. Lausanne earned a high seed with a 4-1 Region record.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: Lausanne 61%, St. George’s 39%

CLASS AAA

West No. 2 Briarcrest Saints (9-1) vs. East No. 2 Ensworth Tigers (7-3)

The Saints come marching in with a high-power offense. Briarcrest tallied 35 or more points in seven of its nine victories. The Saints’ only defeat came courtesy of the MUS Owls 22-16. Those 22 points were the most allowed by the Saints throughout the 2019 season. Five of Briarcrest’s opponents didn’t reach double digits during the season.

The Ensworth Tigers out of Nashville have a solid offense, averaging more than 40 points in their wins. The Tigers’ losses came at the hands of MBA, Father Ryan and Brentwood Academy with those teams tallying 78 points while holding Ensworth to 48 points. The Tigers will present tough competition for the Saints in the First Round showdown.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY: Briarcrest 58%, Ensworth 42%