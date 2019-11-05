SPORTS ALERT: Houston’s shootout win over Southwind locks up Power 10 title

The West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings are back for year three. The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County were eligible. Here are the final rankings for the 2019 season.

WEEK 12

1. Houston 10-0

(W 50-45 vs. Southwind)

2. Briarcrest 9-1

(L 22-16 vs. MUS)

3. ECS 9-1

(W 49-6 vs. FACS)

4. Millington 8-2

(W 31-6 vs. Bolton)

5. Covington 8-2

(W 37-27 @ McNairy Central)

6. Munford 7-3

(W45-6 vs. Kingsbury)

7. Collierville 5-5

(W 36-35 vs. Bartlett)

8. Bartlett 6-4

(L 36-35 @ Collierville)

9. FACS 5-5

(L4 9-6 @ ECS)

Next Game @ ECS

10. Arlington 6-4

(L 13-10 @ Cordova)

WEEK 11

1. Houston

2. Briarcrest

3. ECS

4. Millington

5. Covington

6. Munford

7. Bartlett

8. Arlington

9. FACS

10. Collierville