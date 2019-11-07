2019 MCHS 30-Plus on display

The first round of Millington Central High School ACT 30-Plus Club members are currently on display in the school’s lobby. The faces sparkling on display are Luis Carrillo, Geoffrey Warberg, Christian Esquivel, Ariana Hammond-Jones, Libby Bethea, Ella Vath, Maia Vath, Jessica Peterson, Wesley Percer, Gena Parker, Johnnie Bolgeo, Jaila Lurry, Aeryn Uriell and Verdo Young. On the opposite wall are MCHS students who hit the 21 or better mark on the ACT. To be in the 30-Plus Club, a student has to score an overall 30 or better, or hit the mark on one portion of the test.