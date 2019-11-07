Obituaries November 7, 2019

WILLIAM H. HOOKER

William H. Hooker, 74, passed away October 29, 2019. Funeral Service was held Nov. 1 at First United Methodist Church in Millington. Interment was held in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.

BETTY JO DeLASHMIT HUMPHREY

Mrs. Betty Jo DeLashmit Humphrey, 80, of Lobelville passed away Tuesday October 29, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Memorial services were held at Nov. 2 in the chapel of Young Funeral Home with Don Madill officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Memphis to the late Robert DeLashmit and Erma Hathcock DeLashmit. She was a retired Bank Teller. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a son Perry Wayne “Pete” Whitten, a sister Sue Waits and a brother Robert DeLashmit. She leaves behind her loving husband of 39 years Lester Jake Humphrey, four children Lisa Modzelewski, Russell Whitten, Kelly Madill and Zayne Parker. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and many friends.

RACHEL OPHELIA MIDDLETON

Rachel Ophelia Middleton, of Millington, passed away October 23, 2019 at her residence, Her was held Oct. 30 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., in Millington. Funeral service took place Oct. 31 at Breath Of Life Christian Center in Memphis. Interment followed at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

JOHN ROBERT MONASCO

John Robert Monasco, 85, Christian, devoted family man, and avid Cardinal fan,was called home on October 29, 2019. At the time of his passing, John was surrounded by family, and went peacefully to be with the Lord. Services were held Nov. 2 in the Millington Chapel in Millington with interment in West Union Cemetery in Millington. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

BETTY L. PHILLIPS

Betty L. Phillips, 82, passed away October 26, 2019. She was active in First Baptist Church in Millington. Funeral services are private.

BRENDA CAROL ROSS

Brenda Carol Ross, 72, of Munford, a retired traffic coordinator for Kimberly Clark, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis. The family received friends Nov. 3 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. A graveside service was held Nov. 4 at Indian Creek Cemetery in Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hub in Brighton, in her name. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel had charge.