Parade of Honor in Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

While thousands of Shelby County residents were on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis enjoying the ESPN Game Day broadcast, dozens of people in the Millington area took a moment to observe those who have and are currently serving in our United States military.

The City of Millington conducted its 6th Annual Veterans Parade along Navy Road Saturday morning about 10:30 a.m. As festivities was wrapping up a few miles away in Memphis, the event hosted by the Millington Arts and Recreation Department kicked off with the Millington Police Department sounding the sirens.

For the next 26 minutes local schools, businesses, organization, veterans groups and more took to Navy Road to salute the men and women of our armed forces. Local churches even came out like Calvary Road Baptist Church in Millington to get the word out. The City of Millington trolley had Flag City leaders on board in the spirit of gratitude.

There was a performance by the combined Millington Middle and Millington Central High School Bands. Local boy scouts tossed candy to those who came out to be alongside the parade route. One of the visuals that stood out during the parade was Shannon Bryant in a World War I uniform representing the 117th Infantry Tennessee National Guard.

Some of the faces in the crowd were Amber Eclavea and her children Aerianna and Scotty passing out donuts before watching her son Jaxon, 9, participate in the parade.

Taking a sit on the curb was Crystal Austria with her daughter Estella and son Elias. Crystal said her father served in the Marines and the family was stationed in Millington when she was a little girl. She said there will always be a huge spot in her heart for those who serve.

And as things concluded in Millington and some were preparing to head home or to the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium for the SMU vs. Memphis college football game, 21-month-old Davika smiled and told everybody within her voice “goodbye.”