Public Safety November 7, 2019

Emergency Medical Call/Services
Oct. 13- 4303 Water Briar Road;
Oct. 14- 4826 Terrell Lane; 4836 Navy Road; 8181 Highway 51 North;
Oct. 15- 3820 Micro Drive; 7951 Church Street; 4495 Babe Howard Blvd.;
Oct. 16- 4677 Cedar Hills Drive; 7662 Tecumseh Street;
Oct. 17- 8181 Highway 51 North/126; 4944 Navy Road/2;
Oct. 18- 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 7908 Harrold Street; 7881 Sallie Street; 8075 Epperson Mill Road; 6035 Chandeleur Drive;
Oct. 19- 5029 Easley Street;
Oct. 20- 7824 Highway 51 North; 5077 Easley Street/227;
Oct. 21- 6954 Cades Brook Drive;
Oct. 23- 5014 Snowy Creek Lane; 7794 Rockford Street;
Oct. 24- 6856 Juana Drive; 5147 Easley Street; 4917 Juana Drive;
Oct. 25- 8510 Wilkinsville Road/101; 5077 Easley Street; 8181 Highway 51 North; 8445 Highway 5 North;
Oct. 26- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Building Fire
Oct. 15- 836XXXXX/Northaven Drive;
Disregarded on Side
Oct. 17- 5099 Pruitt Street;
Oct. 24- 4870 Second Avenue;
Medical
Assistance
Oct. 14- 8039 Highway 51 North;
Oct. 15- On 385 west bond between Singleton;
Oct. 20- 5010 West Union Road;
Oct. 24- 9304 Highway 51 North;
Carbon Monoxide
Oct. 15- 4540 Queens Sinclair Circle;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Oct. 13- 4908 Bill Knight Avenue;
Oct. 14- Highway 51 North & Veterans Parkway;
Oct. 24- 7656 Highway 51 North;
Lock-out
Oct. 16- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Dispatched & Canceled
Oct. 15- 5200 Millington Road;
Oct. 16- 5854 XXXX/Port Haven Drive; 5954 Wagonhill Road;
Oct. 26- 6454 Kerrville Rosemark Road; 4882 Bland Avenue;
Outside Rubbish
Oct. 18- 5500 Victory Lane;
Cooking Fire
Oct. 17- 4944 Navy Road/17;
Service Call,
Other
Oct. 18- 8014 B Street; 6454 Kerrville Rosemark Road;
Gasoline or Other
Oct. 15- 4751 Navy Road;
DUI Blood Draw
Oct. 13- 4836 Navy Road;
Oct. 17- 4826 Terrell Lane;
Alarm System Activation
Oct. 20- 5281 Navy Road;
Fire in Mobile Home
Oct. 23- 4902 Holly Lane;
False Alarm
Oct. 24- 5077 Easley Street/120;
City Court Reports
October 22, 2019
Fines
Robert K. Head of 7737 Kiowa Street in Millington charged with disregard red light, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Victoria N. Jackson of 184 Munford Avenue in Munford charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Lisa M. Mathews of 3916 Chambers Road in Millington charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;
Stanley B. Russell of 4884 Montgomery Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Christopher M. Shane of 6761 Louise Drive in Millington charged with charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Norris D. Whitehead of 2765 Simmons Road in Drummonds charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving unregistered vehicle on Highway, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Robert C. Barber of 703 Turtle Cove Creek in West Memphis, Ark., charged with violation of bad check law, found probable cause, held to state;
Dominique C. Laird of 7841 Church Street No. 1 in Millington charged aggravated assault (domestic violence) amended to domestic assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost do DVAC assessment and counseling;
Brandon L. Mashburn of 5115 Pitts Street in Millington charged with domestic violence, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, do DVAC assessment and counseling;
Raymond D. McFeron of 7136 Millington Arlington Road in Millington charged with manufacture/sale/possession methamphetamine, guilty plea amended to misdemeanor $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/25 probation 4 days credit, random drug screens;
Jimmie W. Plater of 6969 Sledge Road in Millington charged with burglary, guilty plea amended to theft under $1,000, no fine no cost 6 months jail, 5 days credit;
Sidath Un of 4966 Navy Road in Millington charged with sexual battery, found probable cause held to state;
Hearing and Waiver Bind Over
Jason D. Bolton of 4816 Northend Road in Millington charged with vandalism over $1,000, bench warrant $5,000;
Jonathan D. Mashburn of 7090 Juana Drive in Millington charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence);
Jesse M. Maxwell of 100 Bennet Road in Covington charged with possession of a controlled substance;
October 29, 2019
Fines
Gregory Dalton charged with no insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; speeding 60/40, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Candace Maclin charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; use of hand-held mobile device unlawful, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Ericka McCarter charged with driver to exercise due care, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Gabriel Owings charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Perry Black charged with domestic assault with bodily injury, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/20 probation 9 days credit;
William Burton charged with violation of probation, guilty plea no fine no cost 60 days jail;
Gabriel Christopher charged with unlawful carrying/possession of weapon, classic misdemeanor, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;
Haley Fitzsimmons charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation 2 days credit;
Jacob Fowler charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence) found probable cause held to state, bond set $2,500;
Pamela Hesford charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required attend MADD lecture;
Richard Humphrey charged with simple possession/causal exchange, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended 11/21 probation 8 days credit, random drug screens;
Samantha Johnson charged with failure to return rental vehicle, amended to criminal attempt, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;
Hearing and Waiver Bind Over
Keosha Durham charged with violation of diversion probation, bench warrant $1,000;
Jacob Fowler charged with simple possession/casual exchange, bond set $2,500;
Tanya Gilmore charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, signals for turns and speeding 41/30; bench warrant $250;
Nesheba Shivers charged with violation of diversion probation;
GO TO: MILLINGTON-NEWS.COM