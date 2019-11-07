Public Safety November 7, 2019

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call/Services

Oct. 13- 4303 Water Briar Road;

Oct. 14- 4826 Terrell Lane; 4836 Navy Road; 8181 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 15- 3820 Micro Drive; 7951 Church Street; 4495 Babe Howard Blvd.;

Oct. 16- 4677 Cedar Hills Drive; 7662 Tecumseh Street;

Oct. 17- 8181 Highway 51 North/126; 4944 Navy Road/2;

Oct. 18- 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 7908 Harrold Street; 7881 Sallie Street; 8075 Epperson Mill Road; 6035 Chandeleur Drive;

Oct. 19- 5029 Easley Street;

Oct. 20- 7824 Highway 51 North; 5077 Easley Street/227;

Oct. 21- 6954 Cades Brook Drive;

Oct. 23- 5014 Snowy Creek Lane; 7794 Rockford Street;

Oct. 24- 6856 Juana Drive; 5147 Easley Street; 4917 Juana Drive;

Oct. 25- 8510 Wilkinsville Road/101; 5077 Easley Street; 8181 Highway 51 North; 8445 Highway 5 North;

Oct. 26- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Building Fire

Oct. 15- 836XXXXX/Northaven Drive;

Disregarded on Side

Oct. 17- 5099 Pruitt Street;

Oct. 24- 4870 Second Avenue;

Medical

Assistance

Oct. 14- 8039 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 15- On 385 west bond between Singleton;

Oct. 20- 5010 West Union Road;

Oct. 24- 9304 Highway 51 North;

Carbon Monoxide

Oct. 15- 4540 Queens Sinclair Circle;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Oct. 13- 4908 Bill Knight Avenue;

Oct. 14- Highway 51 North & Veterans Parkway;

Oct. 24- 7656 Highway 51 North;

Lock-out

Oct. 16- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Canceled

Oct. 15- 5200 Millington Road;

Oct. 16- 5854 XXXX/Port Haven Drive; 5954 Wagonhill Road;

Oct. 26- 6454 Kerrville Rosemark Road; 4882 Bland Avenue;

Outside Rubbish

Oct. 18- 5500 Victory Lane;

Cooking Fire

Oct. 17- 4944 Navy Road/17;

Service Call,

Other

Oct. 18- 8014 B Street; 6454 Kerrville Rosemark Road;

Gasoline or Other

Oct. 15- 4751 Navy Road;

DUI Blood Draw

Oct. 13- 4836 Navy Road;

Oct. 17- 4826 Terrell Lane;

Alarm System Activation

Oct. 20- 5281 Navy Road;

Fire in Mobile Home

Oct. 23- 4902 Holly Lane;

False Alarm

Oct. 24- 5077 Easley Street/120;

City Court Reports

October 22, 2019

Fines

Robert K. Head of 7737 Kiowa Street in Millington charged with disregard red light, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Victoria N. Jackson of 184 Munford Avenue in Munford charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Lisa M. Mathews of 3916 Chambers Road in Millington charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Stanley B. Russell of 4884 Montgomery Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Christopher M. Shane of 6761 Louise Drive in Millington charged with charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Norris D. Whitehead of 2765 Simmons Road in Drummonds charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving unregistered vehicle on Highway, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Robert C. Barber of 703 Turtle Cove Creek in West Memphis, Ark., charged with violation of bad check law, found probable cause, held to state;

Dominique C. Laird of 7841 Church Street No. 1 in Millington charged aggravated assault (domestic violence) amended to domestic assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost do DVAC assessment and counseling;

Brandon L. Mashburn of 5115 Pitts Street in Millington charged with domestic violence, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, do DVAC assessment and counseling;

Raymond D. McFeron of 7136 Millington Arlington Road in Millington charged with manufacture/sale/possession methamphetamine, guilty plea amended to misdemeanor $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/25 probation 4 days credit, random drug screens;

Jimmie W. Plater of 6969 Sledge Road in Millington charged with burglary, guilty plea amended to theft under $1,000, no fine no cost 6 months jail, 5 days credit;

Sidath Un of 4966 Navy Road in Millington charged with sexual battery, found probable cause held to state;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Jason D. Bolton of 4816 Northend Road in Millington charged with vandalism over $1,000, bench warrant $5,000;

Jonathan D. Mashburn of 7090 Juana Drive in Millington charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence);

Jesse M. Maxwell of 100 Bennet Road in Covington charged with possession of a controlled substance;

October 29, 2019

Fines

Gregory Dalton charged with no insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; speeding 60/40, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Candace Maclin charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; use of hand-held mobile device unlawful, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Ericka McCarter charged with driver to exercise due care, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Gabriel Owings charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Perry Black charged with domestic assault with bodily injury, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/20 probation 9 days credit;

William Burton charged with violation of probation, guilty plea no fine no cost 60 days jail;

Gabriel Christopher charged with unlawful carrying/possession of weapon, classic misdemeanor, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Haley Fitzsimmons charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation 2 days credit;

Jacob Fowler charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence) found probable cause held to state, bond set $2,500;

Pamela Hesford charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required attend MADD lecture;

Richard Humphrey charged with simple possession/causal exchange, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended 11/21 probation 8 days credit, random drug screens;

Samantha Johnson charged with failure to return rental vehicle, amended to criminal attempt, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Keosha Durham charged with violation of diversion probation, bench warrant $1,000;

Jacob Fowler charged with simple possession/casual exchange, bond set $2,500;

Tanya Gilmore charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, signals for turns and speeding 41/30; bench warrant $250;

Nesheba Shivers charged with violation of diversion probation;

